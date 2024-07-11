United States Bakery Products Market Insights, 2024-2029: Uncover Regional Trends and Opportunities for Bread & Rolls, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, and Other Bakery Products

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Bakery Products Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. bakery products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.62% from 2023 to 2029.



Growing Focus on Health and Wellness



This trend reflects the growing consumer demand for healthier bakery options, driven by increased awareness of nutrition and wellness. As people become more health-conscious, they increasingly seek bakery products that cater to specific dietary needs, including gluten-free, low-calorie, sugar-free, and fortified options that provide additional nutrients. This demand is not only about reducing harmful ingredients but also about adding beneficial ones. For example, Udi's offers a comprehensive range of gluten-free bakery products that cater to individuals with gluten intolerance or celiac disease. At the same time, Simple Mills provides low-calorie, clean-label baked goods made from whole food ingredients, ensuring minimal processing and no artificial additives. This shift towards health-focused products pushes bakeries to innovate and create items that taste good and contribute to a healthier lifestyle. Additionally, the market for fortified bakery products, such as those enriched with vitamins, minerals, and fibers, is expanding as consumers look for ways to integrate more nutrients into their diets without compromising taste or convenience.





Rising Tech-Infused Bakeries



Bakeries are increasingly adopting advanced technologies to enhance efficiency and precision in their operations. This technological revolution includes implementing automated baking processes, smart ovens, and digital inventory management systems. These innovations help bakeries improve consistency in product quality, ensure precision in baking, and reduce operational costs by minimizing human error and waste. For instance, companies like BakeSmart and Unifiller Systems offer advanced solutions that streamline bakery operations through automation and smart technology integration. BakeSmart provides software that helps with order management, production planning, and inventory tracking, ensuring bakeries operate smoothly and efficiently. Unifiller Systems, on the other hand, offers automated depositors and portioning equipment that ensure uniformity and precision in product output. Such technologies allow bakeries to scale their operations while maintaining high production standards and meeting customer expectations. Furthermore, using the Internet of Things (IoT) in smart ovens and mixers enables real-time monitoring and control of baking processes, ensuring optimal conditions are maintained for each batch.



Rising Shift Toward Sustainability



Sustainability has become a significant concern for consumers and businesses, prompting bakeries to adopt environmentally friendly practices. This shift involves a comprehensive approach, from sourcing local ingredients to reducing carbon footprints, using sustainable packaging, and implementing waste minimization strategies. Brands such as Panera Bread and The Bread Lab are leading examples of this trend. Panera Bread emphasizes sustainable sourcing by prioritizing ingredients from local farms and suppliers that follow ethical and environmentally friendly practices. They also focus on reducing food waste through efficient inventory management and donation programs. The Bread Lab, an innovative research center, works on developing sustainable grain varieties and baking techniques that promote biodiversity and environmental health. These efforts help the environment and appeal to eco-conscious consumers who prefer supporting businesses that align with their values. Additionally, many bakeries are moving towards using biodegradable or recyclable packaging materials, further minimizing their environmental impact and appealing to the growing segment of eco-aware customers.



Shelf Life Management



Managing the short shelf life of most baked goods is a significant challenge in the bakery industry. Freshness is a key selling point, and maintaining it requires effective inventory control, precise production scheduling, and efficient distribution. Perishable products can quickly lead to waste and result in a loss of revenue if not managed properly. To combat this, bakeries like Bimbo Bakeries USA employ advanced inventory tracking systems and just-in-time production methods to minimize spoilage and ensure products are delivered fresh. Additionally, innovations in packaging technology, such as modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum sealing, are being used to extend the shelf life of baked goods without compromising quality. Bakeries also explore natural preservatives and enzymes that can help extend freshness while maintaining a clean label. Furthermore, real-time data analytics and predictive modeling are utilized to forecast demand better and optimize production schedules, thereby reducing overproduction and waste.



INSIGHT BY PRODUCT TYPE



The U.S. bakery products market by product type is segmented into bread & rolls, biscuits & cookies, cakes & pastries, and others. The bread and rolls segment dominates, with the largest share of over 54% in 2023. The bread and rolls segment encompasses diverse products, including loaves, buns, bagels, rolls, donuts, sliced sandwich bread, brioche, and dry bread variations such as savory biscuits, rusks, and toast. This segment is growing in the U.S. bakery products market, catering to diverse consumer preferences and culinary traditions.

Product Bread & Rolls Biscuits & Cookies Cakes & Pastries Others



INSIGHT BY FORM TYPE



The U.S. bakery products market by form type is categorized into fresh and frozen. The fresh-form segment showcases significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. The segmental growth is due to catering to evolving consumer preferences for healthier, artisanal products made with premium ingredients. Innovations in the fresh bakery segment focus on extending shelf-life without compromising product quality. This includes using natural preservatives, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), and advanced baking techniques to maintain freshness and flavor for longer durations.

Form Fresh Frozen



INSIGHT BY SPECIALITY TYPE



The no-additives/preservatives segment dominates, with the largest U.S. bakery products market share in 2023. No additives/preservatives bakery products cater to health-conscious consumers concerned about artificial additives and potential health risks. This segment has grown due to increasing awareness about clean eating and natural food consumption. Products without additives/preservatives often have a shorter shelf life than those with preservatives. As a result, they are typically marketed for their freshness and quality. Bakeries and brands may use this as a selling point to emphasize the natural aspect of their products.

Specialty GMO-free No additives/preservatives Organic Natural



INSIGHT BY END-USER TYPE



Based on end-users, the B2C market shows significant growth, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Individual customers represent the primary B2C end-users of bakery products, including bread, cakes, pastries, cookies, and other baked goods. These consumers purchase bakery items for personal consumption and enjoyment, seeking convenience, freshness, and quality from their local bakeries, grocery stores, specialty shops, and online retailers, thus helping in segmental growth.

End-User B2C B2B



INSIGHT BY SALES MIX



The U.S. bakery products market by sales mix is segmented into branded and private labels. Branded bakery products enjoy high market visibility and consumer trust due to strong brand recognition, thus helping the segment to grow. These products are often perceived as higher quality, which allows them to command premium prices. Consumers will pay more for established brands' perceived reliability and taste. Branded bakery companies frequently expand their product lines and innovate with new flavors, seasonal offerings, and health-oriented options.

Sales Mix Branded Private Label



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The U.S. bakery products market report consists of exclusive data on 28 vendors. The US bakery products market's competitive scenario is intensifying, with global and domestic players offering diverse services. These players constantly strive to gain a larger market share by introducing new and innovative products and services. A few major players dominate the market in terms of market share. Group Bimbo, Flowers Foods, Mondelez International, Hostess Brands, McKee Foods, Kellanova, General Mills, Conagra, Campbell's, Boudin Bakery, Cole's, and Associated British Foods are some companies currently dominating the market.



Recent Developments in the U.S. Bakery Products Market

On January 15, 2024, Drake's introduced Boston Creme Yodels, responding to consumer demand for convenient indulgence with a beloved American dessert flavor. This launch expands Drake's offerings and prompts competitors to innovate in portable formats and diverse flavor profiles.

In March 2023, Dawn Foods revamped its website to enhance user experience and functionality for bakeries, emphasizing the industry's digitalization trend. This move encourages market players to invest in digital platforms to improve their online presence and competitiveness.

Key Vendors

Group Bimbo

Flowers Foods

Mondelez International

Hostess Brands

McKee Foods

Kellanova

General Mills

Conagra

Campbell's

Associated British Foods

Boudin Bakery

Cole's

Other Prominent Vendors

Dawn

Cheesecake Factory

Barilla

Alessi Bakeries

Nestle

The Acme Bread Company

Cramers Bakery

Alpha Baking

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery

Semifreddis

Sugar Bowl Bakery

La Brea Bakery

Gusto Bread

Atlanta Bread

CSM Ingredients

Gamesa

