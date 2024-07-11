U.S. Dental 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Report 2024-2030: Market Set to Reach $4.96 Billion by 2030, Driven by Demand for Customized Dental Solutions and Technological Innovations

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Dental 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, Application (Orthodontics, Prosthodontics), Technology (Selective Laser Sintering), Material (Photopolymer, Ceramic), End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. dental 3D printing market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.8% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing demand for customized treatments, advancements in materials, increased cost efficiency, and time reduction are the key growth drivers for the market.







The dental prosthetics market, particularly in 3D printing, is experiencing rapid growth and is projected to expand further in developing countries. The American College of Prosthodontists reported that 15% of the edentulous population annually requires dentures. Edentulism disproportionately affects economically challenged and aging populations. In addition, according to the information updated by the American Dental Association in December 2023, around 120 million individuals in the country suffered from tooth loss, while over 36 million Americans were affected with complete edentulism. This number is expected to increase, driving the market growth.



In recent years, the industry has experienced substantial growth. Key players in this sector employ acquisition and collaborative strategies to expand their reach by leveraging their diverse product offerings. The competitive landscape is anticipated to intensify as the market witnesses increased product innovation, enhanced research and development in materials, and a surge in mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in January 2024, Align Technology, Inc., the U.S.-based medical device company, completed the acquisition of Cubicure GmbH, which specializes in direct 3D printing solutions for polymer additive manufacturing, which is expected to help the company enhance its 3D printing portfolio in orthodontics.



Based on application, the orthodontics segment held the largest revenue share of 39.6% in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the rising number of cases of misalignment and gaps in the teeth.

Based on technology, the selective laser sintering segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023 and is likely to maintain its position from 2024 to 2030, due to its widespread benefits over other technologies.

Based on material, the photopolymer segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to the ability to closely mimic the mechanical, optical, and thermal properties of natural teeth.

Based on end-use, the dental laboratories segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

In March 2023, 3D Systems launched significant advancements to fortify its prominent digital dentistry portfolio including the introduction of two new materials, NextDent Base and NextDent Cast, and a novel printing platform, the NextDent LCD1.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Dental 3D Printing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. The increasing demand for customized treatments

3.2.1.2. Advancements in materials

3.2.1.3. Increased cost efficiency and time reduction

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High initial investment costs for equipment and software

3.3. U.S. Dental 3D Printing Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. U.S. Dental 3D Printing Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Dental 3D Printing Market by Application Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Orthodontics

4.4.2. Prosthodontics

4.4.3. Implantology



Chapter 5. U.S. Dental 3D Printing Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Technology Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Dental 3D Printing Market by Technology Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Vat Photopolymerization

5.4.1.2. Stereolithography

5.4.1.3. Digital Light Processing

5.4.2. Polyjet Technology

5.4.3. Fused Deposition Modelling

5.4.4. Selective Laser Sintering

5.4.5. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Dental 3D Printing Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Material Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. U.S. Dental 3D Printing Market by Material Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.4.1. Metals

6.4.2. Photopolymer

6.4.3. Ceramic

6.4.4. Others



Chapter 7. U.S. Dental 3D Printing Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. U.S. Dental 3D Printing Market by End-use Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.4.1. Dental Clinics

7.4.2. Dental Laboratories

7.4.3. Academic and Research Institutes



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

3D Systems

Stratasys Ltd.

EnvisionTEC

Straumann

DentsPly Sirona

Renishaw plc

Carbon3D

Argen X

Asiga

Formlabs

DWS GmbH

Markforged

