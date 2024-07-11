U.S. Food Vacuum Sealers Market Insights, 2024-2029, Featuring Detailed Business Strategy Profiles for Newell Brands, Weston Brands, Anova Applied Electronics, VacMaster, and Cabela's

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Food Vacuum Sealers Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. food vacuum sealers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.91% from 2023 to 2029.



The advancement in vacuum sealers is a trend in the U.S. food vacuum sealers market. The companies are offering various features like adjustable settings for various foods. It also offers automatic bag detection to improve customer experience. The companies offer various features due to technological advancement in food vacuum sealers, such as automatic shutoff, pressure sensors, pre-programmed settings, digital controls, etc. Due to technological advancement, manufacturers focus on creating user-friendly, compact, and sleek designs offering intuitive control and less counter space. The companies are focusing on vacuum sealers with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth features, which allow for monitoring through smartphone apps and remote operation. It enhances control and convenience. Hence, the above-listed reasons drive the demand for food vacuum sealers in the U.S. market during the forecast period.





Growing Popularity of Compact Vacuum Sealers



The popularity of compact vacuum sealers is rising in the U.S. market due to convenience, affordability, versatility, user-friendliness, and technological advancements. Compact food vacuum sealers refer to handheld and external sealers. These are smaller, easier to store, and lighter than other vacuum sealers. This is ideal for kitchens with limited counter space or those who like to streamline kitchen appliance setups. With the rising number of apartments and condos in the U.S., the demand is growing significantly. In 2020, around 40 million apartments and condos were in the U.S., as per the U.S. Census Bureau. It is more budget-friendly, so budget-conscious people can easily follow this trend. The modern compact sealers offer enough functionality and power for common household tasks. Anova Applied Electronics, Inc. is offering a variety of compact food vacuum sealers, which is gaining traction in the U.S. market.



Raw Material Shortage & Shipping Delays



The raw material shortage and shipping delays are challenging in the U.S. food vacuum sealers market. The scarcity of raw materials like metals and plastics used in vacuum sealers may increase production costs for manufacturing companies. It can increase the retail prices for consumers. Various shipping issues may create a supply chain disruption. It increases the stockout issues at the warehouse or the production facility for vacuum sealers. It can increase the production cost of the final product. This can be difficult for budget-conscious consumers due to the increasing cost of products. It may also limit the options of retailers in the market. The shipping delays may create negative complex shipping logistics. This can lower production slowdowns and decrease the profit margin for manufacturers. Consumers might experience higher prices for food vacuum sealers and have to wait for the product to be delivered online. During the forecast period, this may hinder the market growth for food vacuum seals in the U.S.



INSIGHT BY PRODUCT TYPE



The U.S. food vacuum sealers market by product type is segmented into chamber vacuum sealers, external vacuum sealers, tray vacuum sealers, thermoforming vacuum sealers, and handheld vacuum sealers. The chamber vacuum sealers segment held the largest market share by over 40% in 2023. Awareness about the various benefits of food vacuum sealers is rising in the U.S. market, especially for long-term food preservation, and the demand for chamber vacuum sealers is growing significantly. Chamber vacuum sealers offer superior air removal for various food types compared to external models. In 2023, the U.S. had over 0.1 million hotels and motels. Thus, their demand is growing from commercial spaces such as hotels, restaurants, etc.

By Product Chamber Vacuum Sealers External Vacuum Sealers Tray Vacuum Sealers Thermoforming Vacuum Sealers Handheld Vacuum Sealers



INSIGHT BY APPLICATION TYPE



The U.S. food vacuum sealers market by product type is categorized into industrial, commercial, and residential. The residential segment showcases the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. The residential segment comprises single-family homes, apartments and condos, shared living, and student housing. The demand for food vacuum sealers is rising from the residential segment due to increased focus on food preservation, versatility in food applications, time-saving benefits and convenience, meal kit delivery, and growth in e-commerce. The demand for external and handheld food vacuum sealers is growing in residential spaces as these are designed to be portable and compact. Handheld food vacuum sealers can easily fit in countertops and small kitchens. With the growth in e-commerce platforms, the demand for food vacuum sealers is rising from the residential segment in the U.S.

By Application Industrial Commercial Residential



INSIGHT BY PACKAGING TYPE



The U.S. food vacuum sealers market by product type is segmented into flexible and semi-rigid & rigid. The flexible packaging segment dominates the U.S. food vacuum sealers market with the largest share. Flexible packaging is known for its cost-effective way of preserving food compared to others. Many companies in the U.S. market are making sealers for flexible packaging only. The growing demand for frozen meats or seafood drives the demand for flexible packaging in the U.S. market. It also offers versatility in sizes and can easily conform to various food shapes, ideal for small businesses and home users.

By Packaging Flexible Semi-Rigid & Rigid



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The U.S. food vacuum sealers market report includes exclusive data on 43 vendors. The U.S. food vacuum sealers market is highly fragmented, with several players vying for market share. Thus, there is no single dominant player. The established brands present in the U.S. market hold a significant share. The major players in the market are Anova Applied Electronics, Inc, Cabela's L.L.C., LEM Products, Newell Brands, PAC Machinery, Promarksvac Corp., SencorpWhite, Inc, Technopack Corporation, VacMaster, and Weston Brands. In this market, major online retailers and many kitchenware stores play a crucial role in the distribution of products. Various features like seal quality, bag compatibility, additional functionalities, and ease of use drive the competition. Many companies focus on adopting advanced technologies to offer innovative products and gain traction in the market.



Key Vendors Anova Applied Electronics, Inc. Cabela's L.L.C. LEM Products Newell Brands PAC Machinery Promarksvac Corp. SencorpWhite, Inc. Technopack Corporation VacMaster Weston Brands

Other Prominent Vendors AMAC Technologies Avid Armor Caso Design Gourmia, Inc. Illinois Tool Works NESCO NutriChef Kitchen Sammic S.L. The Vollrath Company, LLC U.S. Packaging & Wrapping LLC AICOOK AmeriVacS AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS INC. Bonsenkitchen Electrolux Professional Limited Geryon Kitchen Henkelman Henkovac International INKBIRD JBT Corporation LENIS MACHINES INC. MegaWise Mueller Direct MULTIVAC Group Point Five Packaging Sealer Sales, Inc. ULMA GROUP UltraSource LLC VEVOR Walton's WARING COMMERCIAL Wevac ZWILLING



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 68 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered United States

