Global Concrete and Cement Market Report 2024-2028 - Market Set to Expand by USD 438.3 Billion with a 6.36% CAGR from 2023-2028

The concrete and cement market is forecasted to grow by USD 438.3 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by growing global construction market, growing adoption of smart concrete, and rapid urbanization in APAC. This study identifies the rapid urbanization and rising disposable income as one of the prime reasons driving the concrete and cement market growth during the next few years. Also, use of carbon capture storage (CCS) plants and rising demand for green cement will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The concrete and cement market is segmented as below:

By Product

Cement

Concrete

By End-user

Residential

Non-residential

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

Concrete and cement market sizing

Concrete and cement market forecast

Concrete and cement market industry analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading concrete and cement market vendors that include Adani Group, Adbri Ltd., BGC Australia PTY Ltd., Buzzi SpA, Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, China National Building Material Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, FCC SA, Fletcher Building Ltd., Heidelberg Materials AG, Holcim Ltd., JK Cement Ltd, Mitsubishi Cement Corp., NIPPON STEEL CEMENT Co Ltd, PPC Ltd., Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd., Taiheiyo Cement Corp., Titan Cement Group, and UltraTech Cement Ltd..

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Concrete And Cement Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 End-user segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Cement - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Concrete - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Competitive Analysis

Adani Group

Adbri Ltd.

BGC Australia PTY Ltd.

Buzzi SpA

Cementir Holding NV

CEMEX SAB de CV

China National Building Material Co. Ltd.

CRH Plc

FCC SA

Fletcher Building Ltd.

Heidelberg Materials AG

Holcim Ltd.

JK Cement Ltd

Mitsubishi Cement Corp.

NIPPON STEEL CEMENT Co Ltd

PPC Ltd.

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.

Taiheiyo Cement Corp.

Titan Cement Group

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

