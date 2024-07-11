United States' Pediatric Supplements Market, Forecast to 2029 - A $1.38 Billion Opportunity with Market Size & Share Breakdowns by Age, Dosage Form, Product, Application, and Distribution Channel

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pediatric Supplements Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. pediatric supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.52% from 2023 to 2029. Key questions answered in this research report include:

Vendors in the U.S. have increasingly shifted their focus toward innovative and unique marketing strategies to stand out in a crowded marketplace. This trend reflects the evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and changing dynamics of the business landscape. Incorporating innovative and appealing product formats, such as cartoon gummies and other fun-shaped supplements, has significantly driven children toward supplements. These products not only cater to children's preferences but also make the consumption of supplements a more enjoyable and engaging experience. Vendors such as Sundowns, Garden of Life, SmartyPants, Dr. Moritz, Infusions International, NextDia, Nature's Bounty, Lil Critters, NutraPath, Viteey, Nutradora, Natures Craft, etc., are introducing kids-friendly gummies to attract them.

Marketers mainly focus on social media platforms, which have become powerful tools for reaching and engaging consumers. Vendors are leveraging platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to creatively showcase their products and connect with their target audience on a more personal level. Influencer marketing has also gained traction, with brands collaborating with social media influencers and content creators to promote their products to a wider audience. Children naturally attract bright colors, so incorporating vibrant hues into the packaging design can immediately capture their attention. Incorporating playful characters, such as cartoon animals, superheroes, or friendly monsters, can add fun and whimsy to the packaging. Thus, vendors are focusing more on the attractive packaging of the supplements.





Increase in Acceptance of Probiotic Supplements



The U.S. pediatric supplement market has been experiencing significant growth, with a notable portion of this growth attributed to the increasing acceptance of probiotic supplements. Probiotics have become increasingly popular among parents, seeking remedies to support their children's digestive health and overall well-being. Probiotic supplements for children are marketed to support digestive health, boost the immune system, and promote overall wellness. These perceived health benefits have contributed to the growing acceptance of probiotics among parents and healthcare professionals.

The U.S. pediatric probiotic supplement market offers various products tailored to children's needs, including liquid drops, chewable tablets, and flavored powders. This diversity in product offerings has made it easier for parents to find probiotic supplements that are appealing and convenient for their children to consume. In April 2022, Seed, a microbiome science company, announced its first pediatric invention, PDS-08 Pediatric Daily Synbiotic for children and adolescents (ages 3-17), containing nine probiotic strains and a fiber-based prebiotic. Manufacturers invest in R&D to create innovative probiotic products tailored specifically for children. For instance, in October 2021, SmartyPants, a popular family vitamin and supplement brand, introduced Baby Probiotic for infants aged 0-24 months. This liquid formula is intended to assist the baby's digestive and immunological health.



Rise in Adverse Effects & Poisoning Incidences



Adverse effects associated with dietary supplements can range from mild to severe and may include allergic reactions, gastrointestinal disturbances, interactions with medications, and overdose symptoms. Certain ingredients in supplements, such as herbs, botanicals, and high doses of vitamins or minerals, may carry a higher risk of adverse effects, especially in children. Additionally, cases of supplement poisoning were also reported. As per the National Poison Control Call Statistics 2021, dietary supplements/herbals/homeopathy were one of the most common substances implicated in pediatric exposures, causing 61,827 cases of poisoning.

Furthermore, in 2021, pediatric melatonin ingestions made up 4.9% of all pediatric ingestions recorded by poison control centers, up by 0.6% in 2012. While the FDA regulates pediatric supplements, they are not subject to the same rigorous pre-market testing and approval process as pharmaceutical drugs. This can sometimes result in the availability of products that are ineffective, mislabeled, or potentially harmful. All these factors are challenging the growth of the pediatric supplements market.



INSIGHT BY AGE TYPE



The U.S. pediatric supplements market by age type is segmented into ages 12-18 and 0-11. The age 12-18 segment has dominated the market with over 58% share in 2023. Adolescents aged 12-18 undergo rapid physical growth and hormonal changes, requiring adequate nutrition to support these changes. However, their dietary habits may not always provide sufficient essential nutrients. Adolescents often consume diets with highly processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats while lacking in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. This can result in nutritional imbalances and deficiencies, prompting the need for supplements to fill the gaps in their diets, thus helping segmental growth.



INSIGHT BY DOSAGE FORM



The U.S. pediatric supplements market by dosage form type is categorized into gummies, liquids, chewable tablets, and others. The gummies segment showcases the highest growth, with a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The popularity of gummies is steadily rising, especially in pediatric supplements, owing to their ease of consumption and child-friendly appeal. Gummies offer a chewable format that eliminates the challenge of swallowing pills or capsules, making them particularly suitable for children struggling with traditional supplement forms. Their convenient nature when it comes to consumption, coupled with the absence of the need for water, renders them an ideal choice for on-the-go use, catering to the busy lifestyles of both children and parents.



INSIGHT BY PRODUCT



The vitamins and minerals product segment dominates the U.S. pediatric supplements market share in 2023. Vitamins and minerals support children's growth, development, and overall health. Pediatric supplements often include various nutrients to ensure that children receive adequate intake, especially if their dietary intake is insufficient or they have specific nutritional needs. Multivitamins and minerals help prevent deficiencies in key nutrients important for children's health, thus helping the segment grow.



INSIGHT BY APPLICATION



The general health application segment showcases significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR in the U.S. pediatric supplements market. Pediatric supplements significantly promote general health, address specific conditions such as colds and flu, and support immune health in children. Parents prefer giving supplements to their kids to boost their general health, boosting the segment growth. Supplements used for general health include ingredients like vitamin D, calcium, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA), which support bone health, cognitive development, and immune function.



INSIGHT BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The U.S. pediatric supplements market by distribution channel type is segmented into pharmacies, big-box/super stores and supermarkets, web-based retailers, direct-to-consumer (DTC), and others. Big-box stores, supermarkets, and superstores holds the largest market share. The segmental growth is mainly due to its crucial role in the pediatric supplements market in the USA due to its expansive reach, convenient locations, and diverse product offerings. These retail channels cater to a wide range of consumers and provide easy access to pediatric supplements alongside other health and wellness products.



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The U.S. pediatric supplements market report contains exclusive data on 36 vendors. The U.S. pediatric supplements market is highly competitive, with many players. Major players in the market The number of smaller and niche players in this market is growing significantly. Niche players often focus on a specific type of product. Companies in this market continuously innovate to develop newer and better products, including dosage forms, ingredients, and flavors. The rising competition among companies makes the market very price-competitive. Companies have to face profit margin pressure, thus lowering consumer prices. In this market, brand awareness is an important factor. The consumer preference is high for the popular brands in this market. Thus, the companies are investing more in advertising and marketing to build brand awareness.



