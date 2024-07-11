ELANCO INVESTOR ALERT: Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) Shareholders that Suffered Losses are Notified to Contact BFA Law about Investigation into the Company for Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.



Why Did Elanco’s Stock Drop?

Elanco develops products to treat diseases in animals. Two of the most important treatments in the company’s development pipeline are currently being reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The treatments are named Zenrelia, a drug for a type of dermatitis in dogs, and Credelio Quattro, which is a broad spectrum oral parasiticide covering fleas, ticks and internal parasites.

With respect to these treatments, the company stated that the FDA “has all data necessary to complete its review. All technical sections, including the label, are expected to be approved before the end of June [2024].” However, on June 27, 2024, Elanco announced that it expected the FDA would not approve either drug in June 2024 and that Zenrelia would come with a boxed warning on safety.

As a result of the news, Elanco’s stock price declined over 21%, from $17.97 per share on June 26, 2024 to $14.27 per share on June 27, 2024. BFA Law is investigating whether Elanco and certain of its executives made materially false and/or misleading statements to investors related to the FDA’s approval of its drugs.

What Can You Do?

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

