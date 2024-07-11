Global Higher Education M-Learning Market Insights, 2024-2028 - Microsoft, Adobe, Oracle, Pearson, and 2U Set to Capitalize on the 28.96% CAGR Market Projection

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Higher Education M-Learning Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The higher education m-learning market is forecasted to grow by USD 90.65 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.96% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increased penetration of internet spurring widespread adoption of mobile-based learning, growing preference for self-paced m-learning, and growing emphasis on personalized learning.

The study identifies the inclusion of gamification to drive learner engagement levels as one of the prime reasons driving the higher education m-learning market growth during the next few years. Also, growing prominence of alternative credential systems and emergence of subject proficiency assessment and certification tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The higher education m-learning market is segmented as below:

By Type

Non-learning Applications

Learning Applications

By Courses

Technical Courses

Non-technical Courses

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading higher education m-learning market vendors.

Also, the higher education m-learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

