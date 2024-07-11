Hillman Sets Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Results Presentation Date

CINCINNATI, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. (Nasdaq: HLMN) (“Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, plans to host a conference call to discuss its results for the thirteen weeks ended June 29, 2024 on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Hillman will issue its earnings release on the same day prior to the results presentation.

Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Doug Cahill; Chief Operating Officer Jon Michael Adinolfi; and Chief Financial Officer Rocky Kraft will host the results presentation.

Results Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Listen-Only Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rc53kxup

Research analysts wishing to participate in the call’s live question and answer session must register by clicking here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4136382679574780aa098fd7b4b61ca4

A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the Listen-Only Webcast link above.

Hillman’s earnings release, quarterly presentation, and 10-Q are expected to be filed with the SEC and posted to its website, https://ir.hillmangroup.com, before the results presentation begins.

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) and its subsidiaries are leading North American providers of complete hardware solutions, delivered with outstanding customer service to over 46,000 locations. Hillman is celebrating 60 years of service this year, a significant milestone achieved by maintaining strong company values, an innovative culture, and delivering a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & industrial customers. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

Investor Contact

Michael Koehler

Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

513-826-5495

IR@hillmangroup.com

Source: Hillman Solutions Corp.