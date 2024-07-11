FTI Consulting to Release Second Quarter 2024 Results and Host Conference Call

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 before the New York market opens on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

A conference call will be held to discuss these financial results on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by senior management.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by logging onto the Company's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website for 90 days.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com