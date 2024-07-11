Automotive Door Latches Global Industry Report 2024: Growing Popularity of Keyless Entry Systems Drives Adoption of Electronic Door Latches

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Door Latches - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Door Latches was valued at an estimated US$7.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the automotive door latches market is driven by several factors, including the increasing production of vehicles, rising demand for advanced safety features, and the growing trend towards vehicle electrification and automation. The global automotive market`s expansion, particularly in emerging economies, has led to higher vehicle production volumes, thereby boosting the demand for door latches.



The stringent safety regulations imposed by governments worldwide have also compelled manufacturers to incorporate advanced latching systems to meet safety standards. Additionally, the shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles necessitates the development of new latching technologies that are compatible with these advanced platforms. Consumer preferences for enhanced convenience and security features further drive the adoption of innovative door latch systems. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth of the automotive door latches market, highlighting the critical role of these components in the future of automotive design and manufacturing.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Non-Electronic Door Latches segment, which is expected to reach US$5.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.6%. The Electronic Door Latches segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.2% CAGR to reach $2.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Propel Growth in Advanced Door Latch Systems

Increasing Vehicle Safety Regulations Strengthen Business Case for Enhanced Door Latches

Consumer Demand for Convenience Features Spurs Innovation in Smart Door Latches

Rising Automotive Production in Emerging Markets Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Growing Popularity of Keyless Entry Systems Drives Adoption of Electronic Door Latches

OEMs Focus on Vehicle Aesthetics Propels Demand for Sleek and Concealed Door Latches

Increased Focus on Vehicle Theft Prevention Strengthens Business Case for Enhanced Security Latches

Growing Aftermarket Segment Sustains Growth in Replacement Door Latch Sales

Demand for Customization in Premium Vehicles Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Rapid Urbanization and Increased Car Ownership Spur Growth in Automotive Door Latch Market

Rising Disposable Income in Developing Countries Drives Demand for Advanced Automotive Features

