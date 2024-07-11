X-ray Inspection System Market to Expand Significantly, Expected CAGR of 4.5% by 2034 to total USD 1.3 billion | Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc.-, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globally, the market for X-ray inspection systems (أنظمة الفحص بالأشعة السينية) was worth US$ 820.0 million in 2023. The market is expected to expand at a 4.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 1.3 billion by 2034. Increased demand for portable and convenient-to-use devices is likely to increase demand over the next few years.

Point-of-care devices will likely gain traction over the next few years. Advancements in miniaturization and battery technology will allow for the improvement of compact and hand-held X-ray devices, improving the flexibility and accessibility of online inspections.

Dual-energy X-ray systems can discriminate between unique materials, enhancing the detection of foreign objects and contaminants in a wide range of products. X-ray inspection structures can be tailored to satisfy the unique needs of different industries, such as food safety, additive production, and electronics, ensuring green and effective inspection management.

Increased research and development activities to study the accuracy of the devices are expected to fuel growth for the market. In the latest research study published in the Journal Optica, experts from the University College London produced multi-evaluation images that could be utilized in a wide range of complicated situations to identify and detect hazardous materials (like explosives). The technique was based on the combination of exceptional X-ray imaging technologies.

Request for sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=35627

Key Findings of the Market Report

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the majority share of the global industry in 2024.

expected to account for the majority share of the global industry in 2024. Based on type, digital imaging is expected to create a market for X-ray inspection systems.

The 3D dimension segment is anticipated to gain traction in the coming years.

is anticipated to gain traction in the coming years. A growing number of technologies and integrations will drive demand for automated systems.

Over the coming years, it is expected that the aerospace industry will fuel a significant amount of demand.

Global X-ray Inspection System Market (Marché des systèmes d’inspection par rayons X): Growth Drivers

Increased demand for improved resolution and image quality among consumers to drive growth for the market: Advancements in X-ray detectors and image processing algorithms contribute to high-resolution images, allowing for increased visualization and more accurate defect and contamination detection.

Technological integrations such as AI contribute to the growth. AI algorithms can be used to analyze X-ray images efficiently and appropriately, supporting professionals in making quicker and more significant diagnoses. AI integration is facilitating a shift in the direction of more intelligent and independent X-ray inspection solutions.

Using 3-D and multimodal imaging will enhance diagnostic capabilities. The integration of technologies in X-ray imaging and other modalities like CT, MRI, or PET can offer complete, multi-dimensional insights into the structure and characteristics of an examined product.

Radiation awareness will likely increase over the next few years driving the market for X-ray inspection systems in the market. Innovations in dose-reduction strategies and opportunities in imaging techniques, such as low-dose X-ray or X-ray phase-comparison imaging, are aimed at decreasing radiation exposure for both patients and operators.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=35627

Global X-ray Inspection System Market: Regional Landscape

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a steady pace for the X-ray inspection machine market throughout the forecast period. Growth has been fueled by the region's strong emphasis on industrialization and the development of manufacturing capabilities, specifically in nations along with India, China, and South Korea.

market is expected to grow at a steady pace for the X-ray inspection machine market throughout the forecast period. Growth has been fueled by the region's strong emphasis on industrialization and the development of manufacturing capabilities, specifically in nations along with India, China, and South Korea. Due to the excessive adoption of X-ray inspection systems in the food and power generation industries demand is expected to increase. With the growing pressure on food companies to implement high-quality inspection methods to ensure product quality and safety, the market for X-ray inspection structures is expected to expand.

The rapid growth of manufacturing operations in industries such as electronics, automobile, aerospace, and consumer products within the Asia Pacific region has resulted in a growing need for superior quality assurance and control techniques, with X-ray inspection gadgets playing a critical role in assuring product safety and protection

Global X-ray Inspection System Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies working in the worldwide X-ray inspection device industries are incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms to investigate images of X-rays for specific illnesses that may be detected.

Some of the leading groups are adopting 3-D imaging technology, which has enabled the development of CT X-ray systems that are useful resources in greater inspection of products.

Key Players Profiled

METTLER TOLEDO

Nordson Corporation

Comet Group

Anritsu

Viscom SE

North Star Imaging Inc.

Nikon Corporation

ISHIDA CO., LTD.

OMRON Corporation

TOSHIBA IT & CONTROL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

3DX-RAY

Sesotec GmbH

Visiconsult GmbH

Scienscope

Key Developments

In March 2024 , Ishida developed high-speed x-ray for go-with-the-flow-wrapped packs, overcoming the difficult task of carrying out a comprehensive foreign frame and first-rate exams on small lightweight flow-wrapped confectionery and bakery packs on high-speed packing strains.

, Ishida developed high-speed x-ray for go-with-the-flow-wrapped packs, overcoming the difficult task of carrying out a comprehensive foreign frame and first-rate exams on small lightweight flow-wrapped confectionery and bakery packs on high-speed packing strains. In July 2024, the X52 Dual Energy x-ray inspection system from Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection completes the X2 Series, designed to meet the demands of difficult applications in packaged goods.

Global X-ray Inspection System Market: Segmentation

Type

Digital Imaging

Film-based Imaging

Dimension

2D

3D

Function

Manual

Automated

End Use

Electronics and Semiconductors

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Government Infrastructure

Automotive

Power Generation

Food and Pharmaceuticals

Packaging

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=35627<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Wireless Charger Market ( 무선 충전기 시장 ) - The global wireless charger market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 31.9% during the forecast period, 2022 to 2031.

Wafer Glass Market (ウエハガラス市場)- The wafer glass market was estimated to have acquired US$ 312.6 million in 2021. It is anticipated to register a rapid 18.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031 the market is likely to gain US$ 1.6 billion.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: