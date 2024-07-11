North American Scaffolding Market Report 2024, with Profiles of BrandSafway Sunbelt, Rentals, Inc and The Brock Group

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 North American Scaffolding Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on the overall North American scaffolding market, including the United States and Canada, with qualitative trends and market revenues. Segmentation by products includes supported scaffolding, rolling scaffolding, and suspended scaffolding. End-user segmentation is grouped into industrial and commercial (commercial includes infrastructure revenues).
The North American Scaffolding Market market numbers included in the report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the scaffolding market in the United States and Canada for rental and sales of scaffolding. The base year for the study is 2023 and the forecast period is from 2023 until 2030.
This study captures the following information on the North American scaffolding market:
- Total Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2023-2030)
- Segmentation Revenues for Labor vs. Rental vs. Direct Sales, 2023
- Scaffolding Sales Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2023-2030)
- Scaffolding Rental Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2023-2030)
- Total Market Share and Revenues, by Competitor, 2023
- Total Market Share and Revenues, by Application, 2023 (Industrial vs. Commercial)
- Industrial Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2023-2030)
- Industrial Market Share and Revenues, by Competitor, 2023
- Commercial Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2023-2030)
- Commercial Market Share and Revenues, by Competitor, 2023
- Market Share by Country, by Revenues, 2023
- Market Share by Material, by Revenues, 2023 (Steel vs. Aluminum vs. Wood)
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market and Product Trends
- Market Landscape
- Supplier Landscape
- Trends by End User
- Quotes by Industry Participants
Companies Featured:
- American Scaffolding
- Apache Industrial Services Inc.
- Associated Scaffolding
- ATPAC
- BETCO Scaffolds
- BrandSafway
- Brewer Equipment Co.
- East Coast Rigging & Scaffolding
- Excel Modular Scaffold
- Global Scaffolding and Insulation
- Haynes Scaffolding and Supply Inc.
- Lynn
- Scaffold Resource
- Scaffolding Solutions
- Sunbelt Rentals, Inc
- The Brock Group
- United Scaffolding
- Universal Builders Supply Inc.
- Waco Scaffolding and Equipment co.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Research Scope, Methodology, Definitions
II. Segmentation by type of equipment, application, and end user
III. Executive Summary
- Major Data Points
- North American Scaffolding Revenues, 2023 & 2030
- Main countries
- Major trends
- Opportunities & Strategic Recommendations
- Market drivers
- Market restraints
- Main market participants
IV. Market Drivers
V. Market Restraints
VI. Market Trends
- Rise in Rental Prices
- Equipment Sales
- Maintenance & Safety
- Innovation
VII. Market Data
- North American Scaffolding Revenues (2023-2030)
- North American Scaffolding Market Revenues by Components (Labor, Rental, and Direct Sales)
- North American Scaffolding Sales Revenues
- North American Scaffolding Rental Revenues
- North American Scaffolding Market Share by Application (Commercial & Industrial)
- North American Scaffolding Industrial Revenues
- North American Scaffolding Commercial Revenues
- Market Share by End-User
- Market Revenues by Material
- Market Share by Product Type
- Competitive Landscape
- Scaffolding Market Share by Company
- Scaffolding Market Share, Industrial Segment
- Scaffolding Market Share, Commercial Segment
- Competitive Factors
- Market share by Country
- United States
- Canada
- Quotes from the industry
IX. Company Profiles
- BrandSafway
- Sunbelt Rentals, Inc
- The Brock Group
