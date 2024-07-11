North American Scaffolding Market Report 2024, with Profiles of BrandSafway Sunbelt, Rentals, Inc and The Brock Group

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 North American Scaffolding Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on the overall North American scaffolding market, including the United States and Canada, with qualitative trends and market revenues. Segmentation by products includes supported scaffolding, rolling scaffolding, and suspended scaffolding. End-user segmentation is grouped into industrial and commercial (commercial includes infrastructure revenues).

The North American Scaffolding Market market numbers included in the report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the scaffolding market in the United States and Canada for rental and sales of scaffolding. The base year for the study is 2023 and the forecast period is from 2023 until 2030.

This study captures the following information on the North American scaffolding market:

Total Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2023-2030)

Segmentation Revenues for Labor vs. Rental vs. Direct Sales, 2023

Scaffolding Sales Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2023-2030)

Scaffolding Rental Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2023-2030)

Total Market Share and Revenues, by Competitor, 2023

Total Market Share and Revenues, by Application, 2023 (Industrial vs. Commercial)

Industrial Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2023-2030)

Industrial Market Share and Revenues, by Competitor, 2023

Commercial Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2023-2030)

Commercial Market Share and Revenues, by Competitor, 2023

Market Share by Country, by Revenues, 2023

Market Share by Material, by Revenues, 2023 (Steel vs. Aluminum vs. Wood)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market and Product Trends

Market Landscape

Supplier Landscape

Trends by End User

Quotes by Industry Participants

Companies Featured:

American Scaffolding

Apache Industrial Services Inc.

Associated Scaffolding

ATPAC

BETCO Scaffolds

BrandSafway

Brewer Equipment Co.

East Coast Rigging & Scaffolding

Excel Modular Scaffold

Global Scaffolding and Insulation

Haynes Scaffolding and Supply Inc.

Lynn

Scaffold Resource

Scaffolding Solutions

Sunbelt Rentals, Inc

The Brock Group

United Scaffolding

Universal Builders Supply Inc.

Waco Scaffolding and Equipment co.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope, Methodology, Definitions

II. Segmentation by type of equipment, application, and end user

III. Executive Summary

Major Data Points

North American Scaffolding Revenues, 2023 & 2030

Main countries

Major trends

Opportunities & Strategic Recommendations

Market drivers

Market restraints

Main market participants

IV. Market Drivers

V. Market Restraints

VI. Market Trends

Rise in Rental Prices

Equipment Sales

Maintenance & Safety

Innovation

VII. Market Data

North American Scaffolding Revenues (2023-2030)

North American Scaffolding Market Revenues by Components (Labor, Rental, and Direct Sales)

North American Scaffolding Sales Revenues

North American Scaffolding Rental Revenues

North American Scaffolding Market Share by Application (Commercial & Industrial)

North American Scaffolding Industrial Revenues

North American Scaffolding Commercial Revenues

Market Share by End-User

Market Revenues by Material

Market Share by Product Type

Competitive Landscape

Scaffolding Market Share by Company

Scaffolding Market Share, Industrial Segment

Scaffolding Market Share, Commercial Segment

Competitive Factors

Market share by Country

United States

Canada

Quotes from the industry

IX. Company Profiles

BrandSafway

Sunbelt Rentals, Inc

The Brock Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/unrhvj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.