Sportsman Logistics Secures Exclusive Alberta Rights for Adidas Pickleball and Padel Equipment

CALGARY, Alberta, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman Logistics Inc. is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its strategic expansion into the summer sports market. The company has secured the exclusive rights to distribute Adidas Pickleball and Padel racquets, bags, and accessories in Alberta. This partnership, in collaboration with The District, who hold the rights to Adidas Pickleball and Padel in Canada, marks a pivotal step in Sportsman Logistics' mission to empower local retailers with top-quality sports equipment.



Expanding into Growing Sports Markets

Adidas, renowned for its innovation and excellence in sports equipment, debuted its padel racquets in 2014 with the ambition to revolutionize the sport. Following this, in 2021, Adidas entered the pickleball market, surprising the sporting goods industry with a full line of superior paddles under its "Own the Game" strategy. These products have rapidly gained popularity among enthusiasts for their unmatched quality and performance.

Strategic Partnership with The District

The partnership with The District, the official distributor of Adidas Pickleball and Padel in Canada, enables Sportsman Logistics to bring these prestigious products to Alberta. This collaboration underscores Sportsman Logistics' commitment to providing local small and mid-sized retailers with the best financing and inventory management solutions. By offering access to high-demand, top-tier sports equipment, the company is helping local businesses thrive in a competitive market.

Supporting Local Retailers

"We are thrilled to partner with The District to bring these world-class Adidas Pickleball and Padel products to Alberta," said Neil Richardson, CEO, Sportsman Logistics Inc. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our strategy of supporting local retailers by providing them with access to the best products and resources. We are excited to see the positive impact this will have on the local sports community and retail market."

About Sportsman Logistics Inc.

Sportsman Logistics is a Calgary-based company that supports and empowers local businesses with innovative financing and inventory management solutions designed specifically for small and midsize retailers.

About The District

The District is the official Canadian distributor of Adidas Pickleball and Padel products. Committed to bringing the best sports equipment to the market, The District partners with leading retailers and distributors across Canada to ensure athletes and enthusiasts have access to superior products.