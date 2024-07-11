RBC iShares Launches First of its Kind ETFs for Canadians Investing in U.S. Equity Markets

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RBC iShares expands its exchange traded fund (“ETF”) lineup with the launch of the industry’s only S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETFs, furthering choice and access for Canadians seeking to diversify their investments in U.S. equity markets.



iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF and iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) seek to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P 500 3% Capped Index and the S&P 500 3% Capped CAD Hedged Index respectively, net of expenses. The new ETFs offer diversification across different companies and sectors by capping securities in the index at 3% weight, potentially reducing concentration risk.

The two ETFs will be managed by BlackRock Canada and will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols noted below.

Fund Name Ticker Annual Management Fee iShares S&P 500 3% Capped

Index ETF

XUSC (CAD Units);

XUSC.U (USD Units) 0.12% of NAV iShares S&P 500 3% Capped

Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSPC 0.12% of NAV

Helen Hayes, Head of iShares Canada, BlackRock:

“The launch of these two ETFs marks a global first, enabling Canadian investors to track the S&P 500 3% Capped Index and the S&P 500 3% Capped CAD Hedged Index. The ETFs are designed to address a key investor need amid investors’ growing concerns of mega cap company concentration, while seeking to provide close alignment with the flagship U.S. equity benchmark - the S&P 500 Index.”

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate .

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1400+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.7 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional) and RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc., manage approximately $625 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

® / TM Trademark(s) of Royal Bank of Canada. Used under license. iSHARES is a registered trademark of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. Used under license. © 2024 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited and RBC Global Asset Management Inc. All rights reserved.

