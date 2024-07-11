Indianapolis Medical Oncologist Co-authors Research Presented at International Lymphoma Symposium

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local medical oncologist M. Sarfraz Nawaz, MD, co-authored a quality improvement research project on febrile neutropenia that was accepted and presented at the 21st International Ultmann Chicago Lymphoma Symposium in Chicago, which was held April 19 through April 20.

The research project “Neutropenic Patient Care at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis" investigated improving the care of patients with febrile neutropenia. This dangerous complication in cancer patients increases their risk of serious infections, leading to higher mortality rates among this segment and an increased strain on healthcare resources.

This research project aims to create a standard precaution protocol for hospitalized neutropenic patients, improve education and investigate its effectiveness in improving patient outcomes through new interventions. Over the next six months, the ongoing study will collect data on inpatient admissions with neutropenia billing codes to inform the development of this standardized protocol, ultimately leading to better care for these vulnerable patients.

“It was an esteemed honor to share our research and findings with the distinguished audience who attended the symposium,” said Dr. Nawaz. “The selection process was rigorous, and having our study chosen significantly validated the project’s value to the field. Sharing the stage with my colleagues and presenting our findings at the symposium was a significant learning experience. It fostered a sense of personal growth and reinforced the importance of contributing to advancing knowledge in lymphoma treatment.”

The International Ultmann Chicago Lymphoma Symposium is an industry-leading annual conference focused on the science and clinical care of lymphoma. Attendees include medical oncologists, advanced nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, residents, fellows and the Chicago academic community.

“Congratulations to Dr. Nawaz on having the opportunity to share this vital research at the symposium,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “Seeing our physicians contributing to advancing medical knowledge is always exciting. Here at AON, we foster a culture of research and scholarly exchange — both of which serve as core values. Encouraging participation in studies and sharing the findings allow us to improve patient care at our own practices and influence the collective understanding of healthcare and cancer care on a wider scale.”

Dr. Nawaz is a Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist at community practice Hematology Oncology of Indiana, a partner practice of the American Oncology Network (AON) (OTCQX: AONC). He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology and serves as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Marion University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

For more information about AON, visit www.AONcology.com. For more information about Dr. Nawaz or Hematology Oncology of Indiana, visit www.hematologyoncologyin.com.

###

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) (OTCQX: AONC) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON's rapidly expanding network represents more than 240 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit www.AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

About Hematology Oncology of Indiana

Hematology Oncology of Indiana is a community-based medical oncology and hematology practice providing treatment for patients diagnosed with all types of cancer and blood disorders. Through compassionate care that centers around the patient, we strive to provide the best possible experience to patients and their families throughout the healthcare journey. Learn more at www.hematologyoncologyin.com.

Attachment