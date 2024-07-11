SIR Hosts September HAZWOPER Training in Nampa, ID

FRUITLAND, Idaho, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Industrial Refrigeration (SIR) is excited to announce that registration is now open for our specialized HAZWOPER training event tailored specifically for ammonia refrigeration professionals. This in-person event, known as Superior Safety Days, will take place from September 9-12, 2024, at the Nampa Civic Center in Nampa, ID.



This essential training is designed to ensure the safety and compliance of professionals in the industrial refrigeration community. By participating, you can keep your HAZWOPER certification current and enhance your team's ability to handle hazardous materials safely and effectively.

Event Highlights:

Instructor-led training by iWorkWise

Networking with leading industry vendors

Two essential in-person courses: 24-Hour HAZWOPER (Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response) Dates: September 9-11, 2024 Cost: $600.00 This course is designed for individuals who may encounter hazardous waste and materials during their work. It covers laws and regulations, incident command, hazard recognition, PPE, decontamination procedures, and more. 8-Hour HAZWOPER Refresher Dates: September 11 or 12, 2024

Cost: $225.00 This annual refresher course meets regulatory requirements and industry standards for hazardous waste operations.





What’s Included:

Breakfast and Lunch

Expert-Led Training

SIR Swag

Event T-shirt

Networking Opportunities

Door Prizes

Hands-On Fun



Location: Nampa Civic Center 311 3rd St S, Nampa, ID 83651

This event is a unique opportunity for ammonia refrigeration professionals in the Northwest to enhance their skills, stay compliant with safety regulations, and connect with peers and industry leaders.

Register Today! Ensure your team’s safety and compliance by signing up for Superior Safety Days. Don’t miss this chance to keep your HAZWOPER certification up to date with expert-led, in-person training.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.superiornh3.com/training or contact us at hazwoper@superiornh3.com.

About SIR: Superior Industrial Refrigeration (SIR), a leader in industrial refrigeration solutions, serves Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Montana, and Alaska. With decades of experience in ammonia refrigeration system design, maintenance, upgrades, and parts sourcing, SIR specializes in refrigeration construction for food processing facilities, cold storage, warehousing, ice rinks, and pharmaceutical production plants.

For more information about SIR and its industrial refrigeration services, please visit https://www.superiornh3.com/.

Media Contact:

Denise Covington, Marketing Manager

hello@superiornh3.com

208-231-0155