Cannabix Technologies and Omega Laboratories Inc. Provide Positive Developments on Marijuana Breathalyzer Testing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company” or “Cannabix”) reports that early testing by Omega Laboratories Inc (“Omega Laboratories” or “Omega”) with the Company’s marijuana breathalyzer technology have garnered positive results. Omega has commenced pre-validation scoping work to establish limits of detection (LOD) and limits of quantification (LOQ) as well as the cutoff level for the detection of delta-9 THC (primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) in breath. Recently, Cannabix entered into a strategic partnership and development agreement with Omega Laboratories to advance the development and commercialization of the Cannabix marijuana breathalyzer technology. Omega Laboratories is an international industry leader in forensic drugs of abuse testing with multiple international certifications and accreditations.



Highlights:

Omega scientists have established a delta-9 THC calibration curve with samples obtained from the Cannabix Breath Collection Unit (BCU) for the purposes of quantification using Omega’s preexisting and well-established extraction and detection processes.

Thus far, Omega scientists have been able to detect and quantify delta-9 THC in the low picogram range – a level of detection low enough for detecting drug compounds in breath.

Omega scientists have consistently detected and quantified delta-9 THC from breath samples collected from subjects utilizing the Cannabix BCU.

Omega scientists have developed a test method for a breath sample that successfully detects and differentiates between delta-9 THC, delta-8 THC, CBN and CBD. Cannabix and Omega have begun working together on multiple fronts including hardware refinement, marketing and preparing numerous validation studies.

Omega Laboratories is headquartered in Ohio, USA in a state-of-the-art facility providing drugs of abuse testing to over 6,000 clients worldwide, including several Fortune 500 companies, police, highway patrol, court systems, military organizations, and school systems. Omega also has one of the largest Third-Party Administrator (TPA) client lists in America.

Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix stated, “We are off to a terrific start alongside Omega Laboratories. We are working together to help provide a comprehensive marijuana breath testing solution for employers, law enforcement and others. Public policy in the United States towards cannabis is garnering additional attention as we move closer to the U.S. presidential election later this year where cannabis legalization could become a hot topic. Recently the DEA proposed rules to reclassify cannabis from a schedule I to a schedule III substance, further bolstering our expectation that the demand for marijuana drug testing will continue to increase.”

About Omega Laboratories, Inc.

Omega Laboratories, headquartered in Mogadore, Ohio with additional state-of-the-art facilities in Ontario and British Columbia, Canada provides laboratory-based advanced testing solutions to over 6,000 clients worldwide. Omega Laboratories has over 24 years of experience in pioneering innovative drug testing methodologies, specializing in the detection of drugs of abuse utilizing Hair, Oral Fluid and Urine. Omega continues to innovate with the launch of their Technical Solutions portfolio that incorporates a paperless online Custody & Control Form system (oCCF) in eight languages, licensure of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) designed specifically for Toxicology and powers new laboratories in countries that have demand for local service providers.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breathalyzer technologies for law enforcement, workplaces and laboratories. Cannabix is developing delta-9 THC and alcohol screening devices. Delta-9 THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. Breath testing for delta-9 THC would allow employers and law enforcement to identify recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of its Breath Logix Series of breath alcohol detection devices for employers and a range of other settings.

