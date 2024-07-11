Global Technology Company Chooses Bridgeline to Power Multilingual Search

WOBURN, Mass., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a global leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that a global AI technology company has selected HawkSearch’s multilingual search software to power navigation in nine languages for their customers around the globe.



The global AI technology company will leverage HawkSearch for its website on Sitefinity to power search in nine languages. In addition, their implementation will accommodate content search in three subdomains – Site Search, Newsroom, and Resource Library – allowing visitors to easily find resources in their preferred language.

With content search, a user searching for “Guide d'administration le plus récent” will receive results translated in French to match the language of the query. HawkSearch supports search in up to fifty languages across multiple writing systems.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, “The technology leader’s ongoing partnership with HawkSearch validates our relentless pursuit of AI innovation. The company’s selection of HawkSearch reflects its confidence in Bridgeline’s powerful AI technology, which continues to revolutionize site search.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

