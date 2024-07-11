Potbelly Opens Shop at the Pentagon

Further Expands Presence at Military Installations Following First Shop Opening at Fort Liberty, Two Additional Under Development

Neighborhood Sandwich Shop to Host Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting, All Pentagon Sales on July 16 will Benefit Tunnel to Towers

CHICAGO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop concept, has opened its first location at the Pentagon, deepening its presence on military installations and Department of Defense facilities. In addition to the Pentagon location, Potbelly is continuing to execute on its previously announced plans to develop three restaurants at Fort Liberty, one of the largest military installations in the world. All three shops at Fort Liberty are franchise-owned and operated.

“We are honored to open our new Potbelly shop at the Pentagon,” said Bob Wright, President and CEO of Potbelly. “We are proud to bring Potbelly to the brave men and women who serve our country, and we look forward to offering them a convenient opportunity to enjoy all of the fresh and delicious food Potbelly is known for – from oven-toasted sandwiches and signature salads, to hand-dipped shakes and fresh-baked cookies. Looking ahead, we are excited by the opportunities to develop more Potbelly shops on military installations moving forward, and to connect and give back to members of the military community and their families.”

Potbelly will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 16 at 11 a.m. EDT to celebrate the grand opening of the new restaurant. The Pentagon shop, which is prominently located in the center of the building’s courtyard, officially opened its doors on June 28. Potbelly will donate all sales at the Pentagon shop on July 16 to Tunnel to Towers’ Homeless Veterans program with a $10,000 minimum commitment.

In April, Potbelly opened its first-ever shop on a military installation at the Fort Liberty Exchange food court, with two more locations planned to open on the base by the end of 2024. Military and civilian guests have the option to order in person or remotely using the Potbelly mobile app or other delivery service, and catering is available exclusively to military diners. Potbelly franchisee Shakti Patel, who currently operates multiple shops along the East Coast, will own and operate all three restaurants. Potbelly is partnering with the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) to open both the Pentagon and Fort Liberty shops.

“I am proud to partner with Potbelly and open the brand’s first shops on a military base at Fort Liberty,” said Mr. Patel. “I’ve worked with the Potbelly team for several years now, and I am continually impressed with the level of support they provide to franchisee partners like myself, to ensure we can operate efficiently and have access to tools that allow us to create a consistent, positive experience for every customer. I look forward to opening the doors to two more shops on the base in the months ahead.”

These developments further Potbelly’s accelerated growth strategy, with a long-term goal of opening 2,000 shops in neighborhoods across the U.S.

Beyond its physical shop presence, as part of the Company’s annual Potbelly Serves summer volunteer program, several Potbelly associates have volunteered at organizations benefitting military families, including the United Service Organizations (USO).

Military veterans and civilians who are interested in franchise opportunities with Potbelly on military bases or in other regions around the country can learn more at https://www.potbelly.com/franchising-why-potbelly.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 425 shops in the United States including more than 80 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

