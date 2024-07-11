Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size to Reach US$ 412.8 Billion, with Growing CAGR of 10% By 2034

Rockville, MD, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cancer immunotherapy market size is approximated at a value of US$ 159.2 billion in 2024 and is foreseen to increase at a CAGR of 10% to reach a market value of US$ 412.8 billion by 2034, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its updated industry report.

Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment process where the patient's immune system is improved through drugs and therapeutics to fight against cancer. To enhance the efficiency of this biological treatment, several key market players are investing in research and development activities. The rising prevalence of cancer coupled with a busy and stressful lifestyle, a growing senior population (who are more prone to chronic disorders), and bad eating habits are contributing to overall cancer immunotherapy market growth.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4367

According to a World Health Organization report, in 2022, around 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths were recorded worldwide.

The same source also estimates that 1 in 5 people develop cancer in their lifetime, and 1 in 12 women and 1 in 9 men approximately die due to cancer.

As per PubMed Cancer Statistics, in 2023, 1,958,310 new cancer cases were detected in the United States alone.

Some of the leading therapies for cancer treatment include monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, immune system modulators, and cancer immunotherapy vaccines. Monoclonal antibodies and immune checkpoint inhibitors are widely used for cancer treatment worldwide due to their effective results.

Key Takeaways from Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis

The global cancer immunotherapy market is calculated to reach US$ 412.8 billion by 2034.

The United States is estimated to hold 44.5% of the North American market share in 2024.

Demand for cancer immunotherapies in Japan is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 10.5% during the next 10 years.

Sales of immune checkpoint inhibitors are projected to reach US$ 100.7 billion by 2034.

Cancer research centers are expected to capture 27.6% of the global market share by 2034.

The South Korea market is foreseen to register a 10.8% CAGR through 2034.

“Lung cancer, being one of the most prevalent malignancy types, is set to account for the high demand for cancer immunotherapies over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Leading cancer immunotherapy providers are Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Biotech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca Plc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. These companies are focusing on the integration of bioinformatics tools to enhance the drug development process. Investments in research and development activities are set to offer reliable and effective cancer immunotherapies over the years ahead.

To enhance their product offerings, industry giants are also collaborating with research institutions. Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions of small companies are set to increase their market reach and revenue growth.

Key Market Players

List of the prominent players in the global market are Eli Lilly and Company; Pfizer, Inc.; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline Plc.; Amgen Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Novartis AG; AstraZeneca Plc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Sanofi; Takeda Pharmaceuticals; Immunocore, Ltd.

Cancer immunotherapy Industry News-

In March 2024, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Bristol Myers Squibb’s ‘Opdivo® (nivolumab)’ in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin for the first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) of adult patients.

In 2021, Amgen Plc. announced its first combination study results from its Phase 1b/2 CodeBreaK 101 study, a comprehensive global clinical development program in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer. It showed that combining LUMAKRASTM (sotorasib) with Vectibix® (panitumumab) demonstrates efficacy and safety.

In September 2021, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company conducted a survey that included 250 oncologists, surgeons, and specialists from countries such as the United States, Germany, and Japan. The survey revealed that immunotherapy has the potential to kill early-stage cancer.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4367

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cancer immunotherapy market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on therapy (monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, immune system modulators, cancer immunotherapy vaccines, others), cancer type (lung, colorectal, breast, prostate, melanoma, blood, others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cancer research centers, clinics), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Cancer biomarkers Market is expected to exceed US$ 34 Billion by 2032, with a growing at an incredible 12% CAGR.

Global cancer supportive care product market is projected to increase from a value of US$ 35.47 billion in 2024 to US$ 68.93 billion by the end of 2034. Worldwide sales of cancer-supportive care products are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Blood cancer diagnostics market reached a valuation of US$ 15.95 Billion in 2022. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 6.0% CAGR, reaching US$ 28.57 Billion.

The global breast cancer diagnostics market is likely to acquire a market value of US$ 4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7% by accumulating a market value of US$ 7.9 Bn in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Global lung cancer diagnostics market to reach US$ 2.98 billion in 2024 and projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% and end up at US$ 5.4 billion by 2034.

Ovarian cancer diagnostics market analysis by Fact.MR predicts the industry to expand at a robust CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2031.

The cancer immunotherapy market is segmented as follows:

By Therapy:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Immune System Modulators

Cancer Immunotherapy Vaccines

Others

By Cancer Type:

Lung

Colorectal

Breast

Prostate

Melanoma

Blood

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Centers

Clinics

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.