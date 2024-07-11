Edible Garden, ‘The Flavor Maker,’ Transforming the Fresh Condiments Product Category with Pulp Flavors Line of USDA Organic, Fermented & Sustainable Gourmet Sauces and Chili-Based Products





2024 Organic Produce Summit

BELVIDERE, NJ, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it will exhibit its line of flavor enhancing, sustainable, gourmet, USDA Organic, Pulp fermented sauces and chili-based products, at the 2024 Organic Produce Summit, Booth #117, in Monterey, California.

The Organic Produce Summit is the only event exclusively dedicated to connecting buyers and suppliers in the organic fresh produce industry. The conference is designed to foster networking, education, and the exchange of information within the organic produce industry. The summit includes educational sessions and a trade show floor where various exhibitors showcase their products and services. It aims to address current trends and challenges in the industry, including sustainability practices and innovative technologies in organic produce.

“At Edible Garden, innovation drives everything we do,” stated Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “In a product category projected to grow from $172.79 billion in 2021 to $240.7 billion by 2028 according to Research and Markets, no company is more innovative than Edible Garden in a category not typically known for innovation. In a short period of time since its initial launch, Pulp's USDA Organic, raw, and fermented products have transformed the way consumers experience condiments, standing out from conventional options. Edible Garden is committed to pushing the boundaries of flavor and quality, making Pulp a must-try for food enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers alike. The product line has become widely available at Whole Foods Market, Morton Williams, Dierbergs Markets, Target, Woodman’s, and Meijer. Retailers of all sizes can offer our ‘Bland to Bold’ Pulp product line to their customers through several major distributors, including KeHE Distributors, a leading distributor of natural, organic, specialty, and fresh products, and UNFI Distributors, one of North America’s top grocery wholesalers of health and specialty foods. These distributors further broaden consumer access to the product line, in addition to our Pulp e-commerce platform, which allows consumers to directly purchase all of our distinct and flavorful products online."

"I invite all attendees of the 2024 Organic Produce Summit at the Monterey Conference Center in Monterey, California, to visit the Edible Garden Booth #117 where you will have the opportunity to experience the innovative flavors of Pulp firsthand. Discover why consumers who value flavor-forward, sustainable, and organic options are turning to Pulp as their go-to choice for condiments. Our team will be on hand to showcase the unique qualities of our USDA organic, raw, and fermented products, and explain how we are pushing the boundaries of flavor and quality in a category that has long been stagnant. Don't miss this chance to taste the future of condiments and learn more about our commitment to environmental stewardship and product innovation. See for yourself what sets Pulp apart and why it’s capturing the hearts and taste buds of food enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers alike."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/ . For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

