U.S. Cannabis Market Soars Amid Legal Reforms, But Safety Concerns Persist

The cannabis market in the United States has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven largely by an increasingly favorable legal environment. Since Colorado and Washington first legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, numerous states have followed suit, with 23 states and the District of Columbia now allowing adult-use cannabis as of 2023. This trend has fueled a burgeoning industry, with legal cannabis sales reaching $24 billion in 2021, a sharp increase from the $8.5 billion reported in 2017. Analysts project that the U.S. cannabis market could surpass $45 billion by 2025, supported by ongoing state-level legalizations and potential federal reforms. This rapid growth highlights the expanding acceptance of cannabis and its economic potential, with more states considering legalization to boost tax revenues and create jobs. Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTC: BLOZF) (CSE: BLO), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON)

Despite the market’s promising outlook, concerns about cannabis use, particularly regarding public safety, persist. One significant issue is the impact of cannabis on driving abilities. Research indicates that marijuana can impair motor skills, reaction times, and judgment, raising the risk of traffic accidents. This concern underscores the importance of developing and deploying marijuana breathalyzers. These devices, similar to alcohol breathalyzers, detect the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component in cannabis, by measuring the amount of THC in a user's breath. By providing law enforcement and employers with a tool to assess recent cannabis use accurately, these breathalyzers can help prevent accidents and encourage more responsible consumption. Ensuring that drivers are not under the influence of cannabis is critical for maintaining road safety and reducing the potential negative impacts associated with increased cannabis availability.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTC: BLOZF) (CSE: BLO) just announced breaking news reports that, “early testing by Omega Laboratories Inc (“Omega Laboratories” or “Omega”) with the Company’s marijuana breathalyzer technology have garnered positive results. Omega has commenced pre-validation scoping work to establish limits of detection (LOD) and limits of quantification (LOQ) as well as the cutoff level for the detection of delta-9 THC (primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) in breath. Recently, Cannabix entered into a strategic partnership and development agreement with Omega Laboratories to advance the development and commercialization of the Cannabix marijuana breathalyzer technology. Omega Laboratories is an international industry leader in forensic drugs of abuse testing with multiple international certifications and accreditations.

Highlights:

Omega scientists have established a delta-9 THC calibration curve with samples obtained from the Cannabix Breath Collection Unit (BCU) for the purposes of quantification using Omega’s preexisting and well-established extraction and detection processes.

Thus far, Omega scientists have been able to detect and quantify delta-9 THC in the low picogram range – a level of detection low enough for detecting drug compounds in breath.

Omega scientists have consistently detected and quantified delta-9 THC from breath samples collected from subjects utilizing the Cannabix BCU.

Omega scientists have developed a test method for a breath sample that successfully detects and differentiates between delta-9 THC, delta-8 THC, CBN and CBD. Cannabix and Omega have begun working together on multiple fronts including hardware refinement, marketing and preparing numerous validation studies.

Omega Laboratories is headquartered in Ohio, USA in a state-of-the-art facility providing drugs of abuse testing to over 6,000 clients worldwide, including several Fortune 500 companies, police, highway patrol, court systems, military organizations, and school systems. Omega also has one of the largest Third-Party Administrator (TPA) client lists in America.

Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix stated, “We are off to a terrific start alongside Omega Laboratories. We are working together to help provide a comprehensive marijuana breath testing solution for employers, law enforcement and others. Public policy in the United States towards cannabis is garnering additional attention as we move closer to the U.S. presidential election later this year where cannabis legalization could become a hot topic. Recently the DEA proposed rules to reclassify cannabis from a schedule I to a schedule III substance, further bolstering our expectation that the demand for marijuana drug testing will continue to increase.”

About Omega Laboratories, Inc.

Omega Laboratories, headquartered in Mogadore, Ohio with additional state-of-the-art facilities in Ontario and British Columbia, Canada provides laboratory-based advanced testing solutions to over 6,000 clients worldwide. Omega Laboratories has over 24 years of experience in pioneering innovative drug testing methodologies, specializing in the detection of drugs of abuse utilizing Hair, Oral Fluid and Urine. Omega continues to innovate with the launch of their Technical Solutions portfolio that incorporates a paperless online Custody & Control Form system (oCCF) in eight languages, licensure of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) designed specifically for Toxicology and powers new laboratories in countries that have demand for local service providers.”

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) unveiled its roadside drug-screening device, SoToxa™ Mobile Test System, back in 2019. SoToxa is a handheld device for law enforcement that uses an oral fluid swab – inserted into the handheld analyzer – that alerts police within five minutes whether a driver has recently used marijuana or other drugs. Because it collects only a small amount of oral fluid, the device is easier to administer than blood or urine tests, making it significantly easier for law enforcement to conduct the tests at the roadside, or in a police cruiser. SoToxa is able to test for the presence of THC (the psychoactive component in marijuana), cocaine, opioids, amphetamine, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepines.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) announced this week that its Good Supply cannabis brand has released its updated lineup of flavourful 1G 510 vapes with phenomenal potency featuring a wide selection of the best flavours to choose from for 710 and beyond. Good Supply is committed to promoting sustainability and an eco-conscious approach with its latest vape and product offerings. Emphasizing its "Green You Can Feel Good About" mantra, Good Supply's biodegradable vape mouthpieces and hemp tube containers not only provide reliable and potent products, but also have a positive impact on the planet. By mindfully composting them in organic processing or landfill facilities, you can confidently contribute to a greener planet.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) announced earlier this year the introduction of five new pre-roll products across the Company's adult-use cannabis portfolio from brands 7ACRES and Hiway. "Forging ahead with our commitment to innovation, we're excited to offer new pre-roll offerings that meet consumers across a range of occasions and price points," said Dave Paterson, President, Canada, Canopy Growth. "With convenience and enjoyment in mind, our new 7ACRES Smooth Burners offer a high-quality pre-roll with a unique filter design enabling a smooth and slow session, while our new Hiway Water Hash Infused pre-rolls provide consumers a premium experience in a value package."

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) reported last month that its Spinach® brand is expanding its portfolio of award-winning and best-selling cannabis products just in time for the summer months. Summer innovations feature new flavors and formats from Cronos’ SOURZ by Spinach® edibles and a premier milled flower product. The new SOURZ by Spinach® Fully Blasted gummies offer the same great-tasting SOURZ by Spinach® flavors, now with 10 mg of THC per piece. The SOURZ by Spinach® Tropical Party Pack introduces new gummies with bolder tropical flavors, in the distinctive Spinach® “S” shape. These gummies have a perfect blend of sour and sweet and utilize Cronos' proprietary flavor-masking technology. Additionally, the Spinach® brand will introduce Spinach Grindz™, milled flower options designed to be ready to use for joints or vaporizers. Ready-to-use milled flower offerings have grown in popularity in the Canadian cannabis market, appealing to value-conscious consumers seeking convenience. Spinach Grindz™ caters to this growing demand by providing high-quality, milled cannabis that saves time and effort, allowing consumers to enjoy a consistent and hassle-free cannabis experience.

