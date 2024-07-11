Global Military Aviation Turbofan Engines Market Annual Strategy Dossier 2024: Focus on Top 4 Market Players - GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce and Safran

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Aviation Turbofan Engines Market - Top 4 Market Players - Annual Strategy Dossier - 2024 - GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aerospace & Defense Market is in a major upswing phase owing to the whittling down of traditional, rule-based world order and the return of the era of great power competition; led by China's geopolitical revisionism, backed by military ascension amid territorial disputes as well as issues with neighbors & military adventurism in Asia; and Russia's military resurgence creating a renewed threat to Europe along with their growing mutual defense cooperation and collaborations with North Korea and Iran, a dangerous reminiscent of the Axis powers of the World War II era.

The same has led to a virtual defense renaissance globally and has created a surge in demand for upgrade & modernization of legacy systems, procurement of new defense equipment, replacement & recapitalization of ageing equipment, increased spending outlay towards R&D on next generation technologies and an accelerated production ramp-up of ammunition being undertaken across most key markets globally



Global defense spending, clearly, is on an upward growth trajectory, driven by geopolitical shifts, and is projected to reach $2.5 trillion by 2025, thereby, providing the defense industrial bases across most key markets significant growth opportunities for the medium term horizon as it is desperately trying to ramp-up production rates over near term amid supply chain constraints to backfill depleting U.S. & NATO allies' stockpiles of munitions, missiles & weapon systems besides fulfilling Ukraine's critical requirements and to meet growing international demand in the era of great power competition.

The U.S. Defense Budget continues to be in a growth phase and is pegged at $833 billion for FY2025 as the focus remains on strategic rivalry with China, supporting allies, namely, Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, and backing technological advancements as the core pivot amid near-term political uncertainty over the upcoming U.S. Presidential elections



The Global Military Aviation Turbofan Engines Market has been witnessing strong demand over the recent years as global demand for fighter jets, trainers and other military aircrafts surges as militaries globally prepare for war by rapidly expanding, modernizing and adding next generation capabilities. The defense industrial bases across Europe and the United States are on the cusp of a major transformation geared towards wartime production output levels for ammunition, missiles and defense systems as the global security environment erodes & deteriorates significantly and rapidly.

The development of adaptive engines for 6th generation fighter jets, under the upcoming NGAD program in the U.S. and potential upgrades of existing 5th generation fighters, sometimes in the future, are likely to be key growth avenues for the industry over medium term besides development of hypersonic missiles, missile defenses, drones, next generation armor and modernization of the nuclear triad. International demand for fighter jets has been on a surge amid geopolitical uncertainties, conflicts and power competitions creating significant opportunities for the industry OEMs. Europe, too, is looking at the future and is moving forward with two new 6th generation fighter jet programs along with mulling plans for a new European tactical airlifter besides backing the development of next generation NATO helicopters. Additionally, a number of nations globally are pursuing the development of their indigenous 5th generation fighter jet programs as well



The global economy, however, is projected to be heading towards a slowdown in 2024 following continued monetary policy tightening posture by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation. The situation has been further exacerbated by the sustained geopolitical instability marked by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which continues unabated in its third year, and the Israeli military operations in Gaza and dangerous confrontations with Iran & Hezbollah, causing tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region and the world on the edge, thereby, becoming a double whammy for the global economic growth which returns to its range-bound average movement of under 3% annually and is perched dangerously close to a potential recession over near term. However, any further, major potential shocks at this time could send the global economy spiraling down into a recessionary cycle



Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights into the Top 4 Global Military Aviation Turbofan Engine Manufacturers with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis and provides detailed analysis on the engine manufacturers



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the 5 Leading Military Aviation Turbofan Engine Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - 2023 Vs. 2022 - Charts & Analysis for each Company:

Sales Revenues Growth Trend

Gross & Operating Margin Trends

Profitability Growth Rates

Cash Flow Generation from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Book Position and Growth

Order Intake & Aircraft Deliveries Trend

Order Backlog Trend

Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For Each OEM

Sources of Strengths to be Leveraged

Areas of Improvements to Ameliorate & Offset

Opportunities to Capitalize Upon

Threats to be Mitigated, Negated & Overcome

Section 4: Key Strategies & Plans - For each of the 5 Key Engine Manufacturers

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Section 5: Global Military Aviation Turbofan Engines Market - Force Field Analysis

Section 6: Key Industry Trends - All Industry Segments

Section 7: Key Market Trends

Section 8: Key Technology Trends

Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense Market - 2024-2027

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends

Global Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations

Global Defense Spending - Market Outlook & Growth Projections - 2024-2027

Global Defense Spending - Trends & Spending Projections - 2024-2027

Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions

