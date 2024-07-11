Data Integrity and Document Management - Online Training Course, 6th December 2024

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Integrity and Document Management Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Document management and data integrity are a key focus of regulatory inspections, with both EU and FDA inspectors increasingly observing violations during GxP inspections. It has become a critical issue in document governance and regulators expect staff working in GxP roles to have been trained in this important area.

Ensuring data integrity is an important component of the pharma industry's responsibility to guarantee the safety, efficacy, and quality of drugs. Violations relating to document management and data integrity have led to numerous regulatory actions, in- cluding warning letters and critical inspection findings. To address these concerns, the FDA, EMA, MHRA and the World Health Organization (WHO) have all recently published data integrity guidelines.

This concise course covers the background to data integrity, why it is important and how its requirements affect both paper-based and computer-based systems. The programme will include discussion of the latest MHRA data integrity guide and EMA TMF guideline that should be considered by organisations involved in any aspect of the GxP pharmaceutical lifecycle (GCP, GMP, GLP and GvP). You will gain an understanding of the requirements for ensuring data integrity, review data integrity inspection findings, and get practical advice on defining and implementing an appropriate data governance process for compliance with data integrity requirements.

Benefits of attending:

Understand the importance of data integrity and good document practice

Ensure you are compliant with the new EU trial master file (TMF) guideline

Be aware of key regulations and guidelines

Discuss QMS considerations for data integrity and document management

Review document management and data integrity inspections to facilitate regulatory compliance

Consider the requirements for document management and data integrity governance to prevent data integrity breaches

This course is part of the GxP (Good x Practice) training course collection, which feature a variety of topic areas to ensure you comply with the regulations and quality guidelines.

Certification:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course is designed for managers and staff from all GxP areas in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries who are responsible for the creation, review, approval and/or reporting of data to ensure data integrity, in particular those working in:

Clinical trials

Manufacturing

Quality assurance/quality control

Compliance

Pharmacovigilance

QA personnel from CROs/CMOs and GxP auditors responsible for carrying out audits and self-inspections or external audits will also benefit from the programme.

Course Agenda:

Principles of data integrity and good documentation practice

What is data integrity?

Why is data integrity important?

ALCOA principles

Good documentation practice including paper and electronic records

Data integrity regulations and guidelines

MHRA/WHO/FDA/EMA/PICS/ICH GCP R2 data integrity guidelines

Group review and discussion of some key regulated documents including the latest MHRA data integrity guide

Document management and data integrity inspection findings

MHRA, EMA findings, EU non-compliance reports

FDA findings

Group discussion on inspection findings

QMS considerations for Data integrity and documentation

What are the elements of QMS for data integrity?

Risk management considerations

Data governance

Discussion of participants experience and best practice for QMS and data governance

Data integrity for computer systems

Computer system validation considerations

What is expected for compliance for GxP systems?

Discussion of document and data integrity issues

Data integrity and digital signatures

Certified copies/true copies

Managing and preventing data integrity breaches

