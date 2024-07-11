Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Treatment Market Growth Accelerating Due to Rising Prevalence of Urinary Tract Infections and Pneumonia: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the global Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Treatment Market was valued at around US$ 4,154.3 million in 2023 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2024-2034).



Companies are increasing the number of applications for existing antibiotic drugs and changing the route of administration of these drugs to boost sales in terms of value and volume. Physicians can easily start intravenous therapy at hospitals if the drug availability in oral and intravenous forms remains the same. Intravenous drugs are majorly administered once a day and fluorinated quinolones are widely adopted in the community. The boosted adoption rate of such antibiotics by physicians is likely to augment the antibiotic-resistant infection treatments market during the forecast period.

Most pharmaceutical companies are developing new antibiotics with one or more than one API to provide relief against multi-drug-resistant bacteria and broaden the activity spectrum of drugs. This combination-based product is highly accepted among physicians globally and is likely to propel market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, in April 2024, the United States FDA approved Pivya, a pivmecillinam tablet, for the treatment of uncomplicated UTIs in female adults. The tablets are useful for fighting the susceptible isolates of Escherichia coli, Proteus mirabilis, and Staphylococcus saprophyticus





This enhances market growth due to the increasing focus of researchers and manufacturers on the introduction of new combinations of antibiotic drug products against multi-drug-resistant bacteria, which can be indicated for varied indications.

Access to healthcare specialists has expanded because of the practicality and accessibility of telemedicine services. The increase in the number of practitioners offering telemedicine and online services to patients suffering from infectious diseases in remote areas is augmenting the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways from the Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Treatment Market Study:

By drug class, the Nirtofurans (Nitrofurantoin) will hold a lucrative share value of 22.4% in 2024.

in 2024. By route of administration, oral segment will hold the highest segment share in terms of the market share value of 63.0% in 2024.

in 2024. By disease indication, the cystitis segment will hold a lucrative share value of 60.9% in 2024, among other disease indications.

in 2024, among other disease indications. By age group, the adult segment will contribute a lucrative share value of 45.2% in 2024.

in 2024. By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies will hold a lucrative share value of 42.1% in 2024.

in 2024. South Asia & Pacific will be considered the leading region with a value share of 30.3% in 2024.

“Expanding indications and formulations in existing portfolios with combination products and increased expenditure and research funding is responsible for the growth of the market,” Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Treatment Market Competition

Collaboration and expansion among the companies or brands is the key strategy of the leading manufacturers of the market such as Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), among others, to enhance their presence in the market and compete with other competitors during the coming years. Following are a few examples of key developments made by them to be at the top position:

Johnson & Johnson have the J&J Centers for Global Health Discovery, a new global network of specially designed partnerships. The growth was intended to accelerate discovery research against emerging threats of TB, dengue fever, flavivirus, coronavirus, and antimicrobial resistance.

GSK plc joined as a Founding Partner of the Fleming Initiative in May 2024. This initiative represents a collaborative approach to tackling the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. The global antibiotic-resistant infections treatment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights into antibiotic-resistant infections treatment market segment based on drug class – penicillin and combinations, (piperacillin and tazobactam, pivmecillinam, Ticarcillin/Clavulanate, amoxicillin and Clavulanate potassium), cephalosporin, Colistin, carbapenems, (meropenem and imipenem), fluoroquinolones, aminoglycoside antibiotics, amikacin, gentamicin, (Nirtofurans (nitrofurantoin), Fosfomycin) among others. by route of administration – oral and parenteral, by disease indication – pyelonephritis or cUTI, cystitis, pneumonia among other disease indication, by age group – pediatric, adult, and geriatric, by distribution channel – hospital pharmacies, gynecology and urology clinics, drug stores, retail pharmacies and online drug stores across seven major regions.

Leading Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Treatment Manufacturers

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi

Sandoz AG

Lupin Ltd.

Advacare Pharma

Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC

Key Segments of Antibiotic-Resistant Infections Treatment Market Report

By Drug Class:

As per drug class, the market has been categorized into penicillin and combinations, (piperacillin and tazobactam, pivmecillinam, Ticarcillin/Clavulanate, amoxicillin and Clavulanate potassium), cephalosporin, Colistin, carbapenems, (meropenem and imipenem), fluoroquinolones, aminoglycoside antibiotics, amikacin, gentamicin, (Nitrofurans (nitrofurantoin), Fosfomycin) among others.

By Route of Administration:

This segment is further categorized into oral and parenteral.

By Disease Indication:

This disease indication segment is bifurcated into pyelonephritis or cUTI, cystitis, pneumonia among other disease indications.

By Age Group:

This age group segment is bifurcated into pediatric, adult, and geriatric.

By Distribution Channel:

Different distribution channels include hospital pharmacies, gynecology and urology clinics, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and online drug stores.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Author by

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

