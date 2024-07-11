Annual National Summer Learning Week Celebration (July 15-19, 2024) to Highlight the Critical Role Summer Programs Play in Youth Development

Washington, DC, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Summer Learning Association (NSLA) is excited to announce National Summer Learning Week, taking place from July 15 to 19, 2024. This nationwide celebration emphasizes the importance of summer learning programs in keeping all children, especially the most vulnerable, engaged, safe, active and learning during the summer months.

This year’s themes for National Summer Learning Week 2024 include:

Literacy & Learning

The Arts

Wellness, Health, and Sports

STEM

Community & Leadership

National Summer Learning Week is proudly sponsored by New York Life Foundation, STEM Next Opportunity Fund, AT&T, The Jed Foundation (JED), San Francisco Human Rights Commission, and ProSolve.

Programs across the nation are encouraged to invite their local elected officials to visit summer programs and witness firsthand how these initiatives positively impact children in their communities. NSLA’s website, www.summerlearning.org, offers toolkits and sample proclamation language for summer learning programs seeking to get involved. Additionally, www.DiscoverSummer.org NSLA's free online resource, helps families search over 60,000 affordable summer programs and find summer meals, youth employment opportunities, mentors, and free enrichment resources to use all summer long.

Research has demonstrated that high-quality summer learning programs, that integrate academics and enrichment activities, provide substantial academic and health benefits for all participants. These programs support working parents and prepare students to return to school each fall with the necessary skills and enthusiasm to excel in school.

According to NSLA CEO, Aaron Philip Dworkin, “National Summer Learning Week is our country’s annual celebration of the critical role summer learning programs play in the lives of all young people. The pandemic highlighted the urgent need to provide more summer programs to all students to help them catch up, develop new skills and relationships and prepare for the coming year. Through existing programs, new partnerships and continued investments, America can make programs accessible and affordable to all students.”

Brodrick Clarke, National VP of Programs and System Quality for NSLA noted, “To celebrate National Summer Learning Week, NSLA will again be hosting its annual one-week, overnight National Youth Leadership Institute at American University. We are especially proud that student leaders will take the lead in planning the agenda for partner programs and leaders from across the US who will be learning leadership skills, sharing best practices, and demonstrating to policymakers how important these programs can be for millions of youth. Students will also learn how to complete the FAFSA form to apply for federal student aid such as federal grants, work-study funds, and scholarships.”

NSLA is excited to work with exceptional programming partners during NYLI including School’s Out Washington, Seeds of Peace, ProSolve, JED, and The Happiness Advantage-Orange Frog. Participants will also take part in their own Capitol Hill Day and the U.S. Department of Education’s Engage Every Student Summit on July 16th in Washington, D.C. The Summit will showcase the impacts in out-of-school time and recognize non-profit organizations and city municipalities or local government entities that have worked to expand access to high-quality afterschool and summer learning.

For more information about National Summer Learning Week and how you can get involved, please visit summerlearning.org. Interview opportunities with NSLA staff and summer programs in each state are also available.

About NSLA:

Celebrating 30 years of impact, NSLA has worked to combat summer learning loss and close the

opportunity gap which research shows grows most dramatically between lower and higher

income students over the summer months. NSLA works to ensure all of America’s students,

regardless of background, income, or zip code, can access and benefit from a high-quality

summer learning experience every year. NSLA supports and collaborates with a broad and evergrowing network of 25,000+ leaders of school districts, youth serving government agencies,

non-profit and corporate partners from across the country focused on improving the lives of

youth.

Learn more at summerlearning.org.

