Pixalate Unveils Connected TV (CTV) Sell-Side Platform (SSP) Brand Safety Risk Rankings: 77% of Global Open Programmatic Ads Sold by PulsePoint on Roku Apps Are ‘High’ Risk; FreeWheel Tops Amazon Fire TV With 76% ‘High’ Risk Ads

LONDON, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad-fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released its first Q1 2024 Sell-Side Platform (SSP) Brand Safety Risk Ranking Reports for Roku and Amazon Fire TV . These reports provide a comparative analysis of sell-side platforms’ brand safety risk levels based on open programmatic ad traffic and CTV app coverage.



Pixalate's data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across 6k+ CTV apps and 3+ billion global open programmatic advertising impressions in Q1 2024 to compile this research.





The reports are an analysis of Sell-Side Platforms (SSPs) that sell ads on the highest share of CTV apps - on the Roku and Amazon Fire TV app stores, respectively - that are rated by Pixalate as “high” risk for brand safety. The reports also rank SSPs based on the percentage of open programmatic ads sold on apps marked as “high,” “medium,” and “low” for brand safety risk.

Pixalate assesses brand safety risk based on both the description of the app and the in-app content to assign a risk rating of high, medium, or low at an app level. Visit the Pixalate Knowledge Base to learn more about Pixalate’s brand safety risk ratings .

Roku: Top SSPs by Share of Open Programmatic Ad Traffic with 'High' Brand Safety Risk (Q1 2024)

1. PulsePoint (77%)

2. Connatix (76%)

3. Admixer (70%)

Download the full report to see the top 10.

Roku: Top SSPs by Share of Apps with 'High' Brand Safety Risk (Q1 2024)

1. Admixer (46%)

2. MetaX (40%)

3. MobileFuse LLC (33%)

Download the full report to see the top 10.

Amazon Fire TV: Top SSPs by Share of Open Programmatic Ad Traffic with 'High' Brand Safety Risk (Q1 2024)

1. FreeWheel (76%)

2. cadent.tv (66%)

3. Nexxen (63%)

Download the full report to see the top 10.

Amazon Fire TV: Top SSPs by Share of Apps with 'High' Brand Safety Risk (Q1 2024)

1. Index Exchange (58%)

2. Sovrn (37%)

3. OpenX (34%)

Download the full report to see the top 10.

“With so many different CTV apps, it can be challenging to monitor for brand safety in the open programmatic ad supply chain,” said Hawn Smith, Ad Fraud Product Manager. “These reports assist buyers in their efforts to protect brands by providing more transparency into the reputational risks they face across CTV apps and content, giving them deeper insights and more control over where their ad placements appear. ”

About Pixalate





Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the CTV Sell-Side Platform Brand Safety Risk Reports (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.