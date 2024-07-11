Flavors & Fragrances Market is projected to reach USD 30.89 billion by 2030 - Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Flavors & Fragrances Market

“Global Flavors & Fragrances Market Research Report 2024-2030” is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides an industry overview with growth analysis and historical and future cost, revenue, demand and supply data (if applicable). Research analysts provide detailed explanations of value chain and retailer analysis. This Flavors & Fragrances market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report. This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

The global flavors & fragrances market is projected to reach USD 30.89 billion by 2029 from USD 21.80 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.67 % from 2022 to 2029.



The market is expected to rise due to rising demand for ready-to-eat and convenience meals, health and wellness foods, and technological advancements. The food flavour industry is expected to increase because to rising consumer disposable income and considerable industrialization in emerging markets such as India and China. Furthermore, convenience foods are commercially produced meals that require little or no further preparation before use. Preserved foods, packaged foods, and ready-to-eat food products are examples. Individual flavour compounds are added to certain food products to improve their taste. Convenience food consumption has grown in developed and emerging nations due to significant urbanization and expansion in the working-class population. Additionally, it is projected that increased spending on convenience meals and rising disposable income among middle-class consumers would increase demand for convenience foods, which in turn will increase demand for flavours.

Top leading companies in the global Flavors & Fragrances market includes:

Mane SA, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Takasago International Corp., Kerry Group plc, Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd., Firmenich SA, Ozone Naturals, IFF, Alpha Aromatics, Givaudan SA, Sensient Technologies Corp., BASF SE.

Recent Development:

07 June, 2023: Kerry, a world leader in taste and nutrition, announced the launch of its next generation Tastesense™ Advanced range of solutions, aimed at transforming the low and zero-sugar product market with an exceptional ability to deliver unparalleled sweetness and full-bodied mouthfeel, as well as sustainability benefits.

Feb. 16, 2023— IFF announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its Flavor Specialty Ingredients (FSI) business to Exponent, a leading UK-based private equity firm, for $220 million in cash proceeds.



Flavors & Fragrances Market segmentation:



Market segment by Type:



Flavors

Fragrances



Market segment by Application:



Confectionary & Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Soap & Detergent

Beverages

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Others



Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:



North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa).

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the largest flavour and fragrance market share during the forecasted period. Enhancing economic growth in underdeveloped nations such as India and is credited with Asia Pacific supremacy.



Purchase the full report:

