U.S. Facial Injectable Market Report 2024-2030: Botulinum Toxin Type A, HA, Facial Line Correction, Lip Augmentation Size, Share & Trends Analysis

The "U.S. Facial Injectable Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Botulinum Toxin Type A, HA), Application (Facial Line Correction, Lip Augmentation), End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. facial injectable market is anticipated to reach USD 8.02 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing acceptance of aesthetic procedures and the increasing geriatric population are some of the major factors driving the market growth.







The increasing geriatric population of the U.S. is increasing the demand for the development of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Facial injectable offer an alternative to several aesthetic surgical procedures. Moreover, these procedures offer several advantages, such as less pain, less trauma, lesser blood loss, and faster recovery. In addition, the increasing focus of market players on developing demand-specific solutions with lesser allergy risk significantly contributes to the market growth.



The increasing awareness about aesthetic procedures owing to the rising focus on facial appearance further drives the market growth. Moreover, the availability of facial injectable to address different demands of patients has increased their demand in different age groups as per their needs. For instance, according to the 2022 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report of The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the number of neuromodulator injection procedures in the age group of 30 to 39 and 40 to 54 in 2022 has increased by 70% and 74% from 2019 simultaneously.

Similarly, the number of HA filler procedures in the age group of 30 to 39 and 40 to 54 in 2022 has increased by 69% and 70% from 2019 simultaneously. This increasing demand for facial injectable in different age groups is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



U.S. Facial Injectable Market Report Highlights

Botulinum toxin type A dominated the product segment with a share of over 55% share in 2023 owing to its wide treatment, such as wrinkles, glabellar lines, lateral canthus, and others.

The HA segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing focus of market players on developing hyaluronic fillers. The increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the surge in aesthetic procedures are driving the market growth.

In May 2023, Evolus, Inc. announced that the company had entered into an agreement with Symatese to be the distributor of five under-development derma fillers. This step significantly helped the company in expanding its product portfolio and taking a step towards becoming a multi-product aesthetic company.

Companies Featured

AbbVie, Inc.

REVANCE AESTHETICS

Merz North America, Inc.

Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

Suneva Medical Inc.

Cytophil, Inc

Prollenium Medical Technologies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Facial Injectable Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Geriatric Population

3.2.1.2. Rising Awareness of Aesthetic Procedures

3.2.1.3. Increasing Availability of Innovative Products

3.2.1.4. Rise in the Number of Aesthetic Procedures Performed

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Threat of Side Effects

3.3. U.S. Facial Injectable Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Facial Injectable Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Facial Injectable Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Collagen & PMMA Microspheres

4.4.2. Botulinum Toxin Type a

4.4.3. HA

4.4.4. CaHA

4.4.5. PLLA



Chapter 5. U.S. Facial Injectable Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Facial Injectable Market by Application Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4.1. Facial Line Correction

5.4.2. Lip Augmentation

5.4.3. Face Lift

5.4.4. Acne Scar Treatment

5.4.5. Lipoatrophy Treatment



Chapter 6. U.S. Facial Injectable Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. U.S. Facial Injectable Market by End-use Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.4.1. MedSpa

6.4.2. Dermatology Clinics

6.4.3. Hospitals



Chapter 7. U.S. Facial Injectable Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. U.S. Facial Injectable Market by Region Outlook

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

7.3.1. West

7.3.2. Midwest)

7.3.3. Northeast

7.3.4. Southwest

7.3.5. Southeast



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

8.3.2. Key Customers

8.3.3. Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

