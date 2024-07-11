Virbac: Termination of the liquidity contract

TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

We inform you of the termination of our liquidity contract since July 1st, 2024.

This contact was in place since February 19, 2019 and suspended since February 3rd, 2023.

