Urinary Catheters Market Size to Worth US$ 2.68 billion, with a 3.6% CAGR By 2034

Rockville, MD, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently updated industry report by Fact.MR, worldwide revenue from the urinary catheters market size is set to reach US$ 1.89 billion in 2024 and further rise at 3.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Demand for urinary catheters is primarily driven by the need for monitoring and maintaining urinary function after surgery. Urinary catheters are necessary for controlling urine retention and precisely quantifying urine flow following procedures on the lower abdomen, bladder, or prostate.

By keeping the bladder functional throughout the crucial postoperative phase, these catheters aid in preventing problems and fostering recovery. Urinary catheter demand is rising at a moderate pace due to the increasing number of surgical procedures for urological disorders. This is made possible by improved healthcare access and technological advancements.

Patients' need for more private, comfortable, and affordable treatment alternatives is driving a substantial shift in the home healthcare sector, which in turn is influencing the urinary catheter market. As a result, there is an increasing need for home-use urinary catheters.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global urinary catheter market is projected to reach US$ 2.68 billion by the end of 2034.

North America is projected to account for 41.6% of the global market share by 2034.

Sales of intermittent catheters are estimated to reach US$ 1.59 billion by the end of 2034.

The United States is estimated to account for 90.2% market share in North America in 2024.

The South Korea market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Revenue from the sales of urinary catheters in Canada is forecasted to ascend to US$ 85 million by the end of 2034.

The market in East Asia is set to reach a valuation of US$ 400 million in 2024.

“Urinary catheters play a crucial role in post-operative care, especially after surgeries involving the bladder, prostate, or lower abdomen, aiding in urine drainage and monitoring, which is essential for patient recovery,” says a Fact.MR Analyst

Rising Cases of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Urine Incontinence in Males

Men are more prone to requiring urinary catheters, largely due to their higher likelihood of experiencing specific urological disorders compared to women. Urinary catheters become necessary because conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and prostate cancer, prevalent in older men, can lead to urine retention and other bladder dysfunctions.

Furthermore, men facing prostate issues or undergoing related procedures are at an increased risk of needing catheterization. Male-specific urological problems are more prevalent than female-specific ones, contributing significantly to the higher demand for urinary catheters among men.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the urinary catheter market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (intermittent catheters, Foley/indwelling catheters, external catheters), type (coated catheters, uncoated catheters), application (urinary incontinence, urinary retention, benign prostatic hyperplasia/prostrate surgeries, spinal cord injuries), gender (male, female), and end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Key Market Players

List of the prominent players in the global urinary catheters market are AngioDynamics Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Boston Scientific Corporation; Coloplast Group; ConvaTec Group Plc; Cook Medical Inc.; Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA; Hollister Inc.; Medline Industries Inc.; Medtronic Plc.; Teleflex Inc.; Wellspect HealthCare.

Urinary Catheter Industry News

In April 2024, to assist in preventing catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) and incontinence-associated dermatitis (IAD), Medline and Consure Medical announced a new arrangement for Medline to offer the QiVi MEC male external urine management device exclusively.

In April 2024, for the Cymactive 2.0R urinary catheter, which treats males with non-neurogenic chronic urine retention, Ingenion Medical Ltd. was granted a CE mark. According to Ingenion Medical CEO Edward Cappabianca, the technology–which mimics normal urination–will "transform" the lives of men who are now having difficulty utilizing Foley-type catheters. This was reported by BioWorld.

In December 2023, Bright Uro raised US$ 23 million in Series A funding for assistance in getting FDA approval for its urodynamics system and launching the product in the United States. According to the company’s CEO, if the system is approved, it will be the first product available that can monitor urodynamics wirelessly and without the need for a catheter.

In July 2023, the company that makes a range of gel-based medicines for the treatment of urological problems, Palette Life Sciences, was acquired by Teleflex. The US$ 600 million upfront payment is part of the vascular device manufacturer's aspirations to treat more reproductive and urinary tract health issues with Palette's portfolio.

