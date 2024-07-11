U.S. Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Rise in Air Pollution Levels, Technological Advancements, Advanced Features Fueling Adoption

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (HEPA, Activated Carbon), Sales Channel, Type, Coverage Range, Application, State, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. air purifier market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.82 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030

The harmful effects of air pollution on human health have led to an increase in demand for air purifiers in the U.S. As people become more aware of the impact of air pollution on their health, they are taking steps to mitigate its effects by investing in air purifiers for their homes and offices. With the rise in air pollution levels in many parts of the U.S., the demand for air purifiers is expected to continue to increase in the coming years.







With the regulations and standards set by the federal government about air quality maintenance, there has been a growing demand for air purifiers in the U.S. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set strict standards for air quality, and many states have their regulations as well. For instance, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has set some standards related to ventilation and air contaminants. Such standards are likely to drive the demand for air purifiers in the U.S.



Furthermore, as individuals and families allocate increased resources toward improving their quality of life and ensuring a healthy living environment, the demand for air purifiers is expected to surge in the coming years. According to data published by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), total household spending has been rising in the U.S. and will reach 15.90 trillion in 2021. Thus, an increase in household spending is anticipated to contribute to the adoption of air purifiers in the coming years.



The ongoing urbanization and changing housing trends have led to the rising demand for air purifiers. As a large number of people reside in densely populated areas with high levels of air pollution, the requirement for effective air purification becomes paramount. Moreover, the shift toward small living spaces, such as apartments and condominiums, increases the importance of compact and efficient air purifiers.



Technological advancements have further played a significant role in driving the demand for air purifiers. The modern air purifiers available in the market come equipped with advanced features such as HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, and UV-C light technology. Moreover, the key market players are integrating IoT-based technologies with air purifiers, which allow users to control the device remotely through their smartphones or voice assistants. With such advanced features, air purifiers have become more efficient, user-friendly, and convenient to use, thereby driving their demand in the market.



Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, and IQAir Group are major players in the U.S. market. Strategies adopted by these companies usually include expansion of their market reach by undertaking partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches. For instance, in January 2023, Panasonic Corporation introduced the nanoe X portable in-vehicle air cleaner, catering to the North American markets, aimed at enhancing and safeguarding cabin air purity. This innovative air purifier not only effectively diminishes odors but also works to inhibit viruses, bacteria, mold, and allergens, both in the air and on surfaces within the vehicle cabin.



In January 2024, COWAY CO., LTD. introduced the Airmega 100 air purifier, expanding its range of best-in-class products for cleaner air in the U.S. market. This latest addition marks Airmega's debut cylindrical model and is offered at Coway's most affordable price point ever, making it an accessible option for smaller spaces.

In 2023, the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) segment dominated the market, accounting for 53.6% of the total revenue share, as these filters are used in factories and laboratories, safeguarding workers. With increasing awareness of declining air quality, HEPA filters have gained prominence in various sectors, including commercial, residential, and industrial applications.

The activated carbon segment is expected to show a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period due to its ability to absorb airborne particles. The presence of a high level of activated carbon in the purifier aids in faster adsorption, increasing the lifespan of the purifier and effective removal of all airborne particles.

The offline segment dominated the market in 2023, as it helped consumers make a more informed decision and choose a portable air purifier that best suits their needs. Consumers can examine the features, compare different models, and ask questions about the product to a sales associate, which is an important factor driving the segment's growth.

The online segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, as it offers more convenience and flexibility to consumers. Online shopping offers many advantages, including a wider selection of products, lower prices, and the convenience of shopping from home. Online sales channel offers a wider selection of products than brick-and-mortar stores, making it easier for consumers to find the air purifier that best suits their needs and budgets.

The standalone/portable segment dominated the market in 2023 and is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Portable air purifiers help to remove pollutants from the air, including dust, allergens, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), improving air quality and creating a more comfortable and productive work environment and surrounding areas.

The in-duct/fixed segment is anticipated to witness the second fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the rising construction projects for hotels, resorts, and lodges. This trend is contributing to the increased demand for in-duct/fixed air purifiers.

The 250-400 Sq. Ft. segment dominated the market by holding the largest market share in 2023. There is increasing use of air purifiers in commercial buildings, including offices and hospitals, to reduce the spread of airborne illnesses, such as colds and flu. This factor is expected to drive the demand for air purifiers in this segment.

The below 250 Sq. Ft. segment is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period, these types of air purifiers are installed in small bedrooms, small offices, small commercial businesses, bathrooms, cars, and nurseries. The increasing product launches and customized air purifiers for personal vehicles are further likely to propel the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The commercial segment dominated the market in 2023, holding the largest market share, and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising importance of purified air supply to the indoor environment has led to the growing adoption of air purifiers in the commercial segment. Further, the prevalence of pollutants, such as dust, allergens, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and airborne pathogens, in commercial environments has prompted the integration of air purifiers to mitigate health risks.

The residential segment is anticipated to witness the second-highest growth over the forecast period. Factors such as rising health concerns, deteriorating indoor air quality, changing lifestyle preferences, and increasing awareness among consumers about the advantages of air purifiers are expected to drive product demand in residential applications over the forecast.

In 2023, California dominated the market by holding the largest market share in 2023. The demand for air purifiers to supply purified air is anticipated to grow over the forecast period due to the prevalence of air pollution. The transportation and construction sector has been contributing to the generation of particulate matter; hence, to filter contaminants and particulate matter from the air, demand for air purifiers is high in the U.S.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

AprilAire

LG Electronics

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Unilever (Blueair)

Dyson

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

SharkNinja

Lasko Products, LLC (Germ Guardian)

Vesync Co., Ltd (Arovast Corporation)

COWAY CO., LTD.

PuroAir

IQAir Group

