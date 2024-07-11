U.S. Regulatory Affairs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 by Services, Category, Indication, Product Stage, Service Provider, Company Size, End-use

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Regulatory Affairs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Services, Category, Indication, Product Stage, Service Provider, Company Size, End-use, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. regulatory affairs market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.71 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.0%

The regulatory landscape constantly evolves and becomes more complex, with new laws and guidelines being introduced regularly. This complexity drives the demand for regulatory affairs professionals who can navigate these intricate requirements.







As the company expands its operations globally, regulatory compliance becomes more challenging due to varying regulations across different countries. Regulatory affairs professionals help organizations navigate international regulatory frameworks and ensure market access. For instance, as per Reuters update of Jan 2024, many U.S. law corporations are expected to enter into merger agreements in 2024. Stockton & Kilpatrick Townsend recently announced a merger with smaller companies. In addition, Fennemore Craig, a Phoenix-founded medium-sized company, announced its expansion into Seattle in the current year.



Regulatory bodies prioritize patient safety and product quality, leading to stringent regulations that companies must adhere to. Regulatory affairs professionals are vital in ensuring products meet these standards while expediting the approval process. As the healthcare industry expands and competition increases, companies must stay ahead by complying with regulations efficiently. Regulatory affairs expertise becomes a competitive advantage in launching products faster while meeting regulatory requirements.



U.S. Regulatory Affairs Market Report Highlights

Regulatory writing & publishing dominated the services segment with more than 16% share in 2023 owing to increasing outsources of these services by mid- and large size medical device and biopharmaceutical firms

The legal representation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The medical devices segment held the largest market share in 2023. This is attributable to the rising outsource activities of medical devices by pharmaceutical firms allowing them to focus on their underlying competencies

Oncology accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023.This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer cases, encouraging a demand for effective and safe treatment selections

The immunology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period owing to its capability to facilitate the treatment of several neurological, cardiovascular, inflammatory, and oncological diseases

Clinical studies accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023 owing to the growing incidences of new diseases and the increasing occurrence of chronic illnesses.

Outsourced service provider accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The medium size companies accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023 owing to the existence of several mid-sized recognized providers, specifically privately held, is anticipated to promote to the segment's growth

The pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period attributing to the expansion in the number of authorized pharmaceutical products

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered United States

