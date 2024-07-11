Leading password management firm NordPass reached a new milestone in autofill accuracy

LONDON, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass , the password manager created by the team behind NordVPN, has just revealed its new significant achievement in product development. According to the latest company data, one of its core features — autofill for field and form recognition — is now performing at over 99% accuracy.

This accomplishment contributes to NordPass’ mission to develop both safer and simpler cybersecurity products. Autofill for field and form recognition is a critical element in password management because it allows users to skip manual credentials’ entry and have the software run this task instead.



“Our teams work hard to ensure that our individual and business clients experience the best of password management service. People are tired of juggling different accounts and trying to remember or reset their passwords. We aim to simplify cybersecurity for internet users and thus believe that our highly-performing autofill feature proves our dedication,” says Gediminas Brencius, head of product growth at NordPass .



With NordPass’ autofill for field recognition, all credentials stored in the app — be it passwords, passkeys, credit card details, or email addresses — are automatically filled in the forms when logging into websites on any supported device or operating system. Not only is it convenient, but it also helps users avoid falling victim to various cyberattacks.



According to Brencius, the autofill feature is a useful remedy against phishing attacks, which are among the most prominent cyber threats online. NordPass prevents sensitive information from leaking into malicious forms. Also, the auto-filled passwords are not visible on the screen in plain text, which helps to stop hackers from using shoulder surfing attacks.

ABOUT NORDPASS