IZEA Report Finds 67% of 18-to-29-Year-Olds in Canada Have Made Influencer-Inspired Purchases

ORLANDO, Fla., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, released the 2024 Canada edition of its research report, “ Trust in Influencer Marketing ,” today. The report is based on consumer sentiment and examines the effectiveness of influencer marketing in terms of consumer trust and engagement.



The survey found that 62% of Canadian social media users trust a post from an influencer more than one from an A-list celebrity. Furthermore, 50% of all respondents have made purchases influenced by influencers, highlighting the significant role influencers play in consumer decision-making. Additionally, 54.4% of social media users stated that authenticity is the key factor that increases their trust in an influencer’s product recommendations.

“Our ‘Trust in Influencer Marketing’ report reveals some fascinating insights into the Canadian market,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA CEO and founder. “Among them, 48% of 18-to-29-year-olds follow more than 20 influencers, and 58% of Canadians find influencer content more compelling than scripted advertising. Additionally, as we continued our research series examining trends and differences in online shopping behaviors worldwide, we uncovered that social commerce appears to have greater acceptance in Canada than in markets such as the U.S., particularly among ages 18 to 29.”

Key Insights for Influencers and Consumers

62% of social media users trust a social media post from an influencer over an A-list celebrity.

50% of all respondents have purchased products after seeing them used by influencers.

54.4% of Canadian social media users said authenticity is the top factor in increasing their trust in influencer product recommendations.

67% of ages 18-29 said they purchased a product after seeing it being used by an influencer.

Key Insights for Marketers

40% of respondents ages 18-29 research products/services on TikTok before making a product purchase.

51% of ages 18-29 say they have purchased a product directly through a social media app’s shopping feature.

46% of respondents older than 60 named Facebook as the best platform to promote a product through an influencer.

33% of respondents ages 18-29 said TikTok is the best platform to promote products through an influencer, and 31% said Instagram.

Insights for Social Media Audiences

The most used social media platforms in Canada are Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

48% of 18-to-29-year-olds follow more than 20 influencers.

More than 77% of all respondents regularly use Facebook and YouTube, making them the most widely used platforms across demographics​​.

18-to-29-year-olds in Canada spend an average of 6 hours a day on social media.

40% of 18-to-29-year-olds follow an AI or virtual influencer.



Results from the study are based on the responses from 1,018 social media users over the age of 18 in Canada. The report is part of an ongoing series of research studies focusing on influencers’ key roles in influencing consumer behaviors and trends.

