PRESS RELEASE

Ubisoft.com

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING,

JULY 11, 2024

Paris, July 11, 2024 - The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Ubisoft was held on 11 July 2024 in Paris and was chaired by Mr. Yves Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

At this meeting, the shareholders present or represented held an aggregate of 73.60% of outstanding shares.

All resolutions were approved by a very large majority showcasing the strong confidence shareholders have in Ubisoft’s strategy.

In particular, the shareholders voted for the renewal of Yves Guillemot’s as director. As Ubisoft’s founder, Chairman and CEO, Yves Guillemot is globally recognized as one of the Video Game sector’s leaders. Having successfully steered the company through cycles, he has launched early 2023 a comprehensive strategic transformation which has started to deliver solid performances with the group back on a profitable growth trajectory and delivering record annual net bookings during the last fiscal year.

The vote also led to the renewals of Mr. Claude Guillemot and Mr. Gérard Guillemot as directors as well as of Mr. John Parkes as director representing employee shareholders.

To note, effective at the end of the 2024 Annual General Meeting, the Audit & Risk Committee will be further reinforced by the addition of Olfa Zorgati and Fabian Salomon will join the Board of Directors as director representing employees.

The composition of the Board of Directors fully reflects Ubisoft’s commitment to governance best practices:

The Board comprises 55% independent directors and 55% women.

Half of the independent directors have joined the Board in the last two years.

Claude France, an independent director since July 2022, was appointed as the new Lead Independent Director (LID) in 2023. She also chairs the Audit and Risk Committee.

The Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination, Compensation and Governance Committee are fully independent.

Ubisoft thanks the shareholders who attended the General Meeting for their valuable contributions to the discussions.

The results of the vote on each resolution will be available on the Company’s website ( www.ubisoft.com ).

