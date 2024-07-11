TRANSDEV AND JOHN HOLLAND WIN CONTRACT FOR WORLD’S LARGEST TRAMWAY NETWORK, IN MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA)

The contract value is EUR 4.2 billion , for an initial operation and maintenance term of nine years.

July 11, 2024

The Department of Transport and Planning of the State of Victoria (Australia) has awarded to the joint venture between Transdev (51%) and John Holland (49%) the contract to operate and maintain Yarra Trams, Melbourne's tramway network, for an initial term of nine years. The contract, which will be taken over by the joint venture in December 2024, is valued at EUR 4.2 billion euros (or AUD 6.8 billion).

"I would like to pay tribute to the commitment and professionalism of the Transdev and John Holland teams that led to this victory. This new contract also signals the strengthening of our activities in Australia, where we already operate a large number of modes of transport: tramway, bus, coach and ferries.”, stated Thierry Mallet, Chairman and CEO of Transdev Group.

"We are very proud and enthusiastic about the Victorian Government's decision. The trust placed in us as part of this Transdev and John Holland joint venture is a great honor. We will be focusing on performance and customer experience. We will also be paying close attention to ensuring a seamless transition for both our passengers and Yarra Trams staff”, underlined Antoine Colas, CEO International of Transdev Group.

Besides being one of the oldest light rail networks (created in 1885), Yarra Trams is above all the largest in the world. It comprises 24 lines over 250 km of double track and 1,600 stops, covering the capital of the State of Victoria, which has a population of 5.3 million. With more than 500 trams, it carries more than 147 million passengers per year. One hundred Next-Generation Trams, with a capacity of 150 passengers per vehicle, will be added to the existing fleet from 2025.

Promoting diversity within teams and a culture of inclusion are at the heart of Transdev's and John Holland's commitments. Both groups share the belief that employees reflect the communities in which they provide transport services.

Transdev and John Holland also jointly operate buses in Sydney's Region 9 (south and east).

About Transdev:

As an operator and global integrator of mobility, Transdev – The mobility company – empowers freedom to move everyday thanks to safe, reliable and innovative solutions that serve the common good. Following the acquisition of First Transit, Transdev carries 12 million passengers daily, thanks to its various efficient and environmentally friendly modes of transport and employs more than 102,000 women and men serving its passengers, thus consolidating its position as world leader in public transportation. Transdev is jointly held by Caisse des Dépôts Group (66%) and the Rethmann Group (34%). In 2023, present in 19 countries, the Group generated total revenues of €9.3 billion. For more information: www.transdev.com

