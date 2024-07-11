Renault SA :Half-year report on the liquidity contract - H1 2024

|Regulated Information
July 11, 2024
HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2024:
- 46,508 shares,
- € 24,319,589.
In the first half of 2024, were carried out:
- 9,453 purchase transactions for 1,697,018 shares and € 75,155,899.
- 12,826 sale transactions for 1,722,138 shares and € 76,170,297.
For information:
1. In the previous half-year report, on December 31, 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 71,628 shares,
- € 23,305,184
2. In the second half of 2023, were carried out:
- 12,269 purchase transactions for 2,498,726 shares and € 91,801,586
- 14,467 sale transactions for 2,456,687 shares and € 90,344,132
3. as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 0 share,
- € 25,000,000.
The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.
