Renault SA :Half-year report on the liquidity contract - H1 2024

July 11, 2024

HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2024:

46,508 shares,

€ 24,319,589.

In the first half of 2024, were carried out:

9,453 purchase transactions for 1,697,018 shares and € 75,155,899.

12,826 sale transactions for 1,722,138 shares and € 76,170,297.

For information:

1. In the previous half-year report, on December 31, 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

71,628 shares,

€ 23,305,184

2. In the second half of 2023, were carried out:

12,269 purchase transactions for 2,498,726 shares and € 91,801,586

14,467 sale transactions for 2,456,687 shares and € 90,344,132

3. as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

0 share,

€ 25,000,000.

The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.

