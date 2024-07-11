Verizon Frontline provides critical support following ransomware attack in Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team recently deployed in support of local government agencies in Grand Traverse County, Michigan, to provide temporary connectivity in the wake of a ransomware attack.



At the request of local officials, the team provided more than 80 Verizon Frontline communications solutions to help county agencies get operations back up and running at numerous locations.

"We appreciate having a mission-critical partner like Verizon Frontline that assisted us in providing a temporary network to resume public safety and other government essential functions in a time of crisis,” said Gregg Bird, emergency management coordinator for Grand Traverse County.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis at no cost to the supported agencies. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .

Media contact:

Chandler Baker

chandler.baker@verizon.com

757 725 4806