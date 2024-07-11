DEADLINE ALERT for CRGE/CRGEQ, TWOU, LW, and TDC: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE; OTC: CRGEQ)

Class Period: December 15, 2021 – February 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 12, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was invested in an illiquid limited partnership Interest; (2) the Company’s investments with KORR Acquisitions were “critical” to Charge’s liquidity, and the failure to return them proximately caused a default on the Arena Notes; (3) the Company was facing a serious liquidity crisis and risk of default under the Arena Notes on account of Orr and KORR Acquisitions’ failure to return the Company funds; (4) Charge’s internal disclosure controls and procedures were not effective during the Class Period; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)

Class Period: February 9, 2022 – February 12, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 12, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company was unable to sustain relationships with key universities and organizations; (2) as a result, certain degree programs and partnerships failed to materialize or were cancelled; (3) the Company’s transition to a platform company would lead to a decrease in full course equivalent enrollments; (4) accordingly, the Company had overstated the stability and/or longevity of its contractual agreements and/or revenue sources; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW)

Class Period: July 25, 2023 – April 3, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 12, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) knew of, or recklessly disregarded, problems associated with the ERP system that would hinder its successful implementation; (2) pushed ahead with its implementation of an ERP system that was not ready to go live, knowing that a premature roll-out would have a material negative impact on the Company’s business and operations; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC)

Class Period: March 14, 2022 – February 27, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) under Teradata’s expanded business model, which involved engagement with additional customer business units and decision makers, transactions with the Company’s customers took longer to finalize; (2) Teradata thus overstated its ability to close customer transactions within their intended timeframes under its expanded business model; (3) Teradata failed to timely close several customer transactions that it had factored into its outlook for 2023 ARR growth; (4) as a result, the Company was unlikely to meet its full year 2023 Total and Public Cloud ARR expectations; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

