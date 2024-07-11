Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Charge Enterprises, Inc. (CRGE)

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 12, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Charge Enterprises, Inc. (“Charge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRGE) common stock between December 15, 2021 and February 28, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On November 21, 2023, Charge disclosed that it had received a default notice from its senior lender, Arena Investors, LP (“Arena”), stating that its prior belief that it had “approximately $9.9 million of Company assets . . . in the form of cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities or similar readily liquid assets” was false; instead, these funds had been invested in KORR Value and were thus “not immediately able to be liquidated or readily accessible.” Charge warned that if it “[continued] not to have sufficient liquidity to pay the principal and interest on the [Arena] Notes. . . these circumstances could result in a default under other of the Company’s debt instruments and agreements that contain cross-default provisions” which would “have a material adverse effect on the Company’s liquidity, financial condition and results of operations, and may render the Company insolvent and unable to sustain its operations and continue as a going concern.”

Then, on December 6, 2023, Charge revealed that it had received additional default notices from Arena and that the Company would be ceasing the operations of certain of its telecommunications subsidiaries in an effort to preserve liquidity.

Then, on January 25, 2024, Charge disclosed that it had received a foreclosure notice, and that, to satisfy its outstanding debt, Arena would be holding an auction to liquidate 100 percent of the equity interests in certain Charge subsidiaries.

Then, on February 28, 2024, Charge announced that it had entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with two affiliates of Arena. The following day, on February 29, 2024, NASDAQ suspended trading of Charge common stock.

Then, on March 7, 2024, Charge filed its voluntary petition for bankruptcy.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was invested in an illiquid limited partnership Interest; (2) the Company’s investments with KORR Acquisitions were “critical” to Charge’s liquidity, and the failure to return them proximately caused a default on the Arena Notes; (3) the Company was facing a serious liquidity crisis and risk of default under the Arena Notes on account of Orr and KORR Acquisitions’ failure to return the Company funds; (4) Charge’s internal disclosure controls and procedures were not effective during the Class Period; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

