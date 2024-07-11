ESP prostheses training program

Press release Ecully, July 11, 2024 – 6.30 p.m.





Spineway organizes hands-on training on total disc replacement with its ESP prostheses at IRCAD in Strasbourg

The Spineway Group, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, organized a hands-on training workshop entitled “Hands-on Total Disc Replacement featuring ESP technology” at the Institut de Recherche contre les Cancers de l’Appareil Digestif (IRCAD) in Strasbourg on June 28, 2024. During the event, Spineway’s ESP prostheses (cervical and lumbar) were presented to 25 surgeons and professionals, with a presentation of the products, their indications and two surgical approach sessions.

The training workshops took place at IRCAD in Strasbourg, renowned for the quality of its facilities and were led by renowned surgeons, Dr. Biren Desai (Germany), Dr. Olivier Ricart (Luxembourg) and Pr. Marc Antoine Rousseau (Paris).

During these hands-on workshops, Spineway had three tables dedicated to training surgeons in total disc replacement, with its cervical (CP-ESP) and lumbar (LP-ESP) prostheses.





These training courses, highly appreciated by surgeons, allow professionals to study and practice different surgical approaches in order to learn or perfect their technique. The workshop was attended by nine international surgeons who were divided into groups of three on each table to ensure optimal training time for each participant. Participants came from Spain, Malaysia, Greece, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, France and Germany, reflecting the international scope of the event. Some were accompanied by their distributors, bringing the total number of participants to 25. Spineway teams were also present, including Stéphane Le Roux (CEO), Fabrice Paccagnella (Sales Director), Mélody Ourdouillié (Medical Education), Loïc Aden (Product Manager), Inès Khaoua and Yiyi Li (Sales).

The event was an opportunity to create or strengthen ties between new and future users of Spineway products and training surgeons, while supporting the Group’s distributors in their training initiatives.

In line with its strategy, Spineway aims to develop and reinforce the number of such training courses in order to strengthen its reputation among spine surgeons. The Group confirms its aim of becoming a major player in less invasive spine treatments.

