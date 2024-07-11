Oklahoma City Community College holds tuition rates flat for the seventh straight year

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) tuition will remain the same for the seventh consecutive year.

OCCC is one of the lowest-cost institutions for higher education in the state at $135.29 per credit hour for in-state tuition and fees ($100.84 tuition, $34.45 mandatory fees).

"Oklahoma City Community College is keeping tuition rates the same for the seventh consecutive year," said Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, president of OCCC. "Affordability is a priority for OCCC. While we are the most cost-effective institution in the state, affordability still remains a challenge for many of our students. We aim to remove barriers to education so anyone who desires to attain a degree can achieve that dream."

OCCC serves more than 18,000 students in credit-earning courses and another 5,000 in non-credit-earning programs annually.

The college is the state's largest provider of micro-credentials, offering nearly 60 options and awarding more than 13,300 to individuals in the last year.

OCCC is an emerging Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI). Through a partnership with the Mexican Consulate in Oklahoma City, OCCC operates an Educational Guidance Window (Ventanilla de Orientación Educativa) within the Consulate, which welcomes over 200 daily visitors.

In recent months, OCCC has received numerous recognitions and accolades, including:

The online associate degree in psychology was named a top 10 program nationally by Forbes Advisor.

The cybersecurity program continues to be recognized as a National Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense.

The Gray Frederickson Digital Cinema Program is ranked in the top 25 across the U.S. and Canada by “MovieMaker” magazine.

The nursing program has an NCLEX pass rate higher than the state and national rates and ranks 6th overall in the region.

For the 13th consecutive year, OCCC has been honored with the Tree Campus Higher Education recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation for its dedication to creating a sustainable and healthy campus learning environment.



In addition to low tuition, OCCC offers many scholarships and provides ample financial aid opportunities.

"Many of our students receive scholarships and financial aid," said Dr. Jason Johnson, OCCC vice president for Student Affairs. "Opportunities like the Access Advantage Scholarship, Reach Higher, OKC Go and Oklahoma's Promise are just some examples of the multiple options available, all of which can be found at occc.edu/scholarships."

About Oklahoma City Community College

Since its inception in 1972, Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) has been the heartbeat of the Metro, dedicated to empowering learners and strengthening communities. Serving more than 18,000 students, we are committed to producing leaders. “Student Success, Community Enrichment” is our mission, and we offer more than 87 degree and certificate programs that provide a foundation for further education or immediate career readiness. We remain dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, high-quality education that equips students to achieve personal and professional goals. OCCC is more than an institution; we are a community catalyst, fostering growth and success in our city, our workforce, and the lives of our students. Discover your potential at OCCC, where your future is our purpose. Visit us at occc.edu .

Sarah Barrow

Executive Director of Communication

405-834-5406

sarah.barrow@occc.edu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6f010d7-eeab-4cb3-bbfe-255e6cf6e631

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87b0d8d8-4a29-440c-b76d-abe6804e59c8