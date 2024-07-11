Teck Announces Completion of Steelmaking Coal Sale

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced that it has completed the sale of its remaining 77% interest in the steelmaking coal business to Glencore plc. Teck received total cash proceeds of US$7.3 billion, subject to customary closing adjustments.

About Teck

Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:

Fraser Phillips

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis

604.699.4621

fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:

Dale Steeves

Director, Stakeholder Relations

236.987.7405

dale.steeves@teck.com