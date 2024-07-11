Say Goodbye to Medical Answering Service Frustration: CareXM Launches AVA – An Advanced Coordination Engine for Faster Patient Communication

Lehi, UT, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareXM, a leader in telehealth and triage solutions, announced today the launch of an Automated Voice Assistant (AVA) designed to help healthcare organizations ensure the right calls and messages get to the right person in the most efficient and effective manner. AVA utilizes advanced voice interaction systems to increase the efficiencies of how patients and providers interact including personalized menu prompts, built-in escalation protocols, and custom message routing to the appropriate department or personnel.

Designed to manage routine, non-urgent inquiries from patients and families, AVA reduces the volume of incoming calls escalated to clinicians and physicians while ensuring that complex cases are promptly directed to the appropriate healthcare personnel based on an organization’s specified protocols.

"With the launch of AVA, we are setting a new standard in healthcare communication," said Si Luo, CEO of CareXM. "AVA answers callers immediately, then peels off non-urgent or administrative calls so they are not escalated to your doctors or nurses. Our goal is to empower clinicians to practice at the top of their license by freeing them from administrative burdens while ensuring that every call is handled efficiently and effectively, and patients are connected to a caregiver when they need one.”

Key benefits of AVA include:

Immediate Call Engagement: Ensures that every call is answered instantly, significantly reducing caller frustration and abandonment rates, thus improving the overall patient experience.

Reduced Handle Times: By automating responses and routing calls efficiently, healthcare staff can dedicate more time to critical care needs.

Inclusive and Adaptable Patient Communication: Supports health equity and removes language barriers offering 100+ languages and integrates seamlessly into any healthcare practice's workflow.

Increased Clinician and Physician Capacity: Escalations occur according to your practice’s protocol, so clinicians and physicians only handle critical calls, increasing capacity and improving satisfaction.

Easy, Flexible Access to Patient Messages: Physicians and nurses can read transcribed calls to prioritize callbacks based on urgency.

Lowered Cost of Care: By lowering the operational cost per call and reducing unnecessary 911 calls and hospital readmissions, overall healthcare cost savings are achieved.

CareXM’s AVA also boasts HIPAA-compliant technology, ensuring all interactions are secure and private. Deployed into a SOC 2 Type 2 compliant environment, AVA’s advanced features include call recording, transcription, and reporting, so the data can be used in quality assurance and performance improvement activities.

"By integrating AVA and leveraging our Advanced Coordination Engine into their communication strategies, healthcare providers can achieve unprecedented levels of operational efficiency," added Martin Golavar, Lead Product Designer of CareXM. "Our platform is not just designed to reduce the burden on healthcare staff and lower operational costs, but also to enhance the quality of care provided to patients. It enables users at various levels to gain access to features such as intelligent urgency detection and categorization, and transcription summaries, all done through a contextualized model specifically trained for the client."

For more information on how AVA can transform your healthcare communication strategy, visit www.carexm.com.

About CareXM

Built by nurses, for nurses, CareXM combines fast, flexible, triage with unparalleled care coordination software, proactive patient engagement, virtual visits, and remote patient monitoring that manages your entire patient population, while lowering cost of care and reducing burnout. CareXM’s proven blend of technology and on-demand triage quickly and effortlessly anticipates and responds to patient needs, enabling providers to scale their census without adding staff. Committed to elevating the care experience, CareXM serves over 4,500 healthcare organizations, including 7 of the top 10 home health and hospice providers in the US.

