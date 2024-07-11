The 2024 Cincinnati Music Festival Returns July 25-27

CINCINNATI, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G (CMF) returns to Paycor Stadium, July 25-27, 2024, with an exciting lineup of R&B music featuring Maxwell, SWV, Fantasia, New Edition, KEM and more at the event. The Thursday night concert will continue the celebration of Hip Hop Music at The Andrew J. Brady Center.



The 2024 lineup includes:

Thursday, July 25 (Andrew J. Brady Center) : A Tribute to Hip Hop Music presented by P&G and Visit Cincy with MC Lyte, EPMD, KRS-One and Black Sheep

Maxwell, Ne-Yo, Fantasia, October London and The Original Lakeside Saturday, July 27 (Paycor Stadium): New Edition featuring Bobby Brown, Bell Biv DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill, KEM, Coco Jones, En Vogue and Stokley



Tickets are on sale via available Ticketmaster.com.

Joe Santangelo, the festival's producer said, “We are thrilled with this year’s lineup for the Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G. This year’s lineup is the most jam-packed R&B lineup we’ve ever had, representing fan favorites across the decades from New Edition to Maxwell to Fantasia, and so many more."

CMF is not just a celebration of music; it's an economic powerhouse, continuing to contribute $107.4 million annual economic impact to the Cincinnati region, according to a recent study by the UC Economics Center commissioned by the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“This year marks 10 years of P&G’s leadership support for the Cincinnati Music Festival,” said Monica Turner, President, P&G North America. “CMF continues to be a key cultural moment for our local community, music fans across the country, and thousands of P&G employees who proudly call Cincinnati home. We look forward to coming together to enjoy great music, celebrate Black culture and fuel small businesses in our region.”

About the Cincinnati Music Festival

The Cincinnati Music Festival began in 1962 and is one of the largest music festivals in the United States attracting over 90,000+ people from around the country with its roster of leading R&B, jazz, soul and hip-hop artists creating an economic impact of $107 million for Cincinnati. CMF is held at Paycor Stadium in partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals. Procter & Gamble is the presenting sponsor for the Cincinnati Music Festival for the 10th year.

