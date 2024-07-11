Melmed Law Group Highlights Attorney Hannah Becker





Meet Hannah Becker, Attorney at Melmed Law Group

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group , a leader in advocating for employee rights and workplace justice, proudly announces the accomplishments and contributions of Attorney Hannah Becker. With her strong educational background, professional achievements, and dedication to employment and labor law, Hannah Becker is a valued member of the Melmed Law Group team.

About Hannah Becker

Hannah Becker earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of British Columbia and her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco (formerly UC Hastings). She is a member of the State Bar of California and is admitted to practice in all four federal courts in California: Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Central.

Professional Achievements

Hannah spearheaded and continues to run Melmed Law Group’s annual Summer Associate Program, demonstrating her leadership and commitment to the firm's growth and development. She recently completed the National Institute for Trial Advocacy’s Deposition Skills Course, and previously won the Chicago Bar National Moot Court Championship while arguing for employee rights.

Areas of Expertise

Hannah Becker focuses on:

Individual Sexual Harassment Cases

Wage and Hour Class/PAGA Actions

Individual Discrimination Cases

Individual Wage and Hour Cases

Her focus within employment and labor law is to represent employees in cases of harassment, discrimination, and wage disputes, ensuring that their rights are protected and they receive fair treatment.

Years of Experience

Hannah has exclusively practiced employment and labor law since her first year of law school when she began working at a plaintiff’s side law firm. She then volunteered with Legal Aid at Work in San Francisco and worked at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Washington D.C researching novel ways to expand transgender worker’s rights. During her second year of law school, she worked at another plaintiff’s side employment firm, then joined Melmed Law Group upon her graduation from law school two years ago.

Client Testimonials

Clients consistently praise Hannah Becker for her tenacious advocacy, dedication, and compassionate approach. One client shared:

"A huge thank you to Melmed, especially Hannah! They took care of my case in the most professional and timely manner. This group heard me out and really made me feel comfortable with my whole situation, since beforehand I was either told to back down or that it would go nowhere. Now I'm here with a case won and closed. Again, I appreciate you, Hannah!!"

Connect with Hannah Becker

For more information or to connect with Hannah Becker, visit her LinkedIn profile .

Media Contact:

Paniz Rad

Marketing Director

Melmed Law Group

Phone: (310) 824-3828

Email: paniz@melmedlaw.com

About Melmed Law Group

Founded in 2015 by Jonathan Melmed, Melmed Law Group has become a beacon of hope for employees facing workplace harassment, discrimination, and wage theft. The firm has successfully litigated and settled over 100 class actions, earning recognition as a top law firm for employee rights.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82aef1bb-ba83-4097-b01e-5ae42857081d