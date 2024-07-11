Mazu Finance - Navigate the dynamic Sui DeFi ecosystem

SINGAPORE , July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What is Mazu Finance and what does it solve?

Mazu Finance is a pioneering DeFi project, offering investors a unique opportunity to easily navigate the dynamic Sui DeFi ecosystem.

The goal of Mazu Finance is to simplify the process of engaging in DeFi and enhance accessibility for all types of investors, from seasoned sailors to those just setting sail in the DeFi oceans. By making earning yield a simple, inclusive, and transparent process, Mazu Finance democratizes the opportunity to participate in the growing Sui DeFi ecosystem. We are committed to providing clear, navigable pathways for anyone looking to explore the potential of DeFi.



Mazu Finance alongside Mazu DAO and protocol partners aim to foster a community where knowledge and resources are shared, empowering every investor to navigate the DeFi seas with confidence and ease.

Token Overview



- Token name: Mazu Finance

- Token symbol:MAZU

- Total supply:888,888,888

$MAZU is both used to incentivize and reward platform users and to power Mazu DAO governance.

The total supply of $MAZU will be allocated in the following proportions: 40% for Community Incentives, 20% for the Core Team, 16% for Strategy and DAO Allocation, 10% for the Private Sale, 10% for the Public Sale, 4% for the KoL Round and 2% for Marketing.



What are the strengths of Mazu Finance?

- Seamless Defi integration: Navigate the DeFi seas without the need for complex charts and protocols. Mazu Finance streamlines your journey, offering a one-stop platform for all your DeFi activities.

- Enhanced token value: The deflationary nature of the $MAZU token, combined with strategic buybacks and burns, means your holdings grow in value over time, not just in size.

- Empowered community involvement :With Mazu Finance, your voice matters. Participate in governance votes, contribute to discussions, and help shape the future of DeFi. Your involvement directly influences our direction and success.

- Diverse Defi Exposure:Beyond traditional yield farming, Mazu Finance offers innovative ways to grow your portfolio, including low-risk DeFi strategies and exposure to potential airdrops, maximizing your returns across the DeFi landscape.

What does the ecosystem of Mazu Finance include?



Mazu DAO: A significant portion of the self-financed funds will be placed in the Mazu DAO treasury. The DAO will be responsible for selecting low-risk opportunities to earn yield. Such opportunities may include, but are not limited to, borrow/lending pools, stablecoin LPs and liquid staking.

The $MAZU tax will continuously increase the capital of the DAO treasury, which can be allocated to different yield-bearing strategies. As more people trade $MAZU, this will further increase the DAO's revenues. As a result, the DAO will have a scalable and infinite source of yield and revenue, which will continue to grow indefinitely. For example, yield from liquid staking will continue as long as the Sui blockchain exists.

MAZU token: The $MAZU token is the central element of our ecosystem and is designed to simplify the complexities of DeFi and airdrop farming. To get exposure to yield opportunities, all our sailors need to do is hold $MAZU.



The $MAZU token is deflationary by design, with a 2% tax levied on each decentralised exchange transaction. The $MAZU buy tax is directed towards the treasury, supporting and expanding the operations of Mazu DAO. The $MAZU sell tax may be sent to a burn address, contributing to a reduction in the total supply of $MAZU.

