Virtu Financial Announces Sponsorship of Maria Costa, Professional Equestrian Show Jumper

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset financial services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete investment cycle to the global markets, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of Maria Costa, a professional equestrian show jumper.

Ms. Costa has several equestrian accomplishments in her riding career, including Grand Prix victories and various Nations Cup appearances. She is currently training to represent the United States in Nations Cup competitions in 2024 and future years, the 2026 World Equestrian Games in Aachen, Germany, the 2027 Pan American Games in Barranquilla, Columbia, and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California.

“Maria is an accomplished athlete and exceptional role model. She is well on her way to future success on the international show jumping stage, including representing the United States at the 2028 Olympics. Virtu is proud and honored to help support Maria in the quest to achieve her championship goals,” said Douglas A. Cifu, Virtu’s Chief Executive Officer.

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrency and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra-, and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

