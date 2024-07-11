HospitalityMaine Has Partnered with Husson University for Workforce Development

BANGOR, MAINE, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HospitalityMaine members and their employees can now take courses and work toward certificates and degrees at Husson University at a discounted rate thanks to a recent agreement between the statewide organization of Maine's lodging, restaurant and hospitality industry and the university.

The partnership offers a tuition discount on courses toward undergraduate degrees, masters degrees and certificates in non-capped programs. Customized education, training and internships are also options for members to work on with Husson.

“Husson University is thrilled to support higher education among HospitalityMaine members throughout Maine, who provide important services to both Mainers and those who travel to Maine as a popular tourist destination,” said Dr. Marie Hansen, dean of the College of Business. “We provide students with the knowledge they need to advance in their careers and to help businesses thrive.”

HospitalityMaine joins other notable organizations in Maine including L.L.Bean, The Jackson Laboratory, MMG Insurance and Bangor Savings Bank in choosing Husson as an education partner.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to our member organizations and their staff,” said Becky Jacobson, executive director of HospitalityMaine. “HospitalityMaine encourages membership to take advantage of this opportunity to obtain additional skills and knowledge at a reduced cost. We are pleased to continue to advance our partnership with Husson University and their educators.”

Those taking advantage of the partnership can apply for a certificate, a non-capped undergraduate degree, and — for those who have completed a bachelor’s degree from a recognized, accredited institution — Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree. Of particular interest may be the MBA-Hospitality Management concentration.

“A highly-skilled workforce is essential to productivity and success in business. At Husson, we are proud to partner with HospitalityMaine and to strengthen Maine's Lodging, restaurant and hospitality industry workforce through ongoing education,” said Husson President Lynne Coy-Ogan.

Offering an array of undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees and certificates that can be taken on campus or online, the College of Business at Husson University is dedicated to providing students with an education that leads to career success. For more information about Husson University’s College of Business visit https://www.husson.edu/college-of-business/.